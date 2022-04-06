Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.94 -5.02 -4.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 101.8 -4.85 -4.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.070 +0.038 +0.63%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.352 -0.116 -3.34%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.068 -0.097 -3.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 99.11 -1.07 -1.07%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.068 -0.097 -3.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.2 +3.54 +3.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 106.9 +3.58 +3.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.2 -0.82 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 128 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 109.4 -1.22 -1.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 -0.93 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.57 -1.90 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 87.86 -1.32 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 104.1 -1.32 -1.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 102.4 -1.32 -1.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 100.3 -1.32 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 99.51 -1.32 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 103.1 -1.32 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 97.71 -1.32 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 95.91 -8.86 -8.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.7 -1.32 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 12 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 14 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 5 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day US oil facts
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 5 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

Japan Looks To Become A Leader In Asia’s Green Energy Push

Japan Looks To Become A Leader In Asia’s Green Energy Push

Japan has just announced huge…

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

Supply fundamentals in oil markets…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. LNG Exporter Signs Another Long-Term Deal With China

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 06, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

NextDecade Corporation signed on Wednesday another long-term agreement for a U.S. exporter to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China in the most recent deal between American and Chinese firms.  

NextDecade announced today a deal with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd, for the supply of LNG from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

Under the 20-year sale and purchase agreement, ENN LNG will purchase 1.5 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG indexed to Henry Hub prices on a free-on-board basis. The LNG supply will be from the first two trains at Rio Grande LNG, with the first train expected to start commercial in 2026.

“The commercial momentum at RGLNG is accelerating and we believe the company is well placed to benefit from the strengthening LNG market,” Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Assuming the achievement of further LNG contracting and financing, NextDecade anticipates making a positive final investment decision (FID) on a minimum of two trains of the Rio Grande LNG export project in the second half of this year, with FIDs of its remaining three trains to follow thereafter, the U.S. company said.

Last month, NextDecade signed a deal with another Chinese firm, Guangdong Energy Group Natural Gas Co, to supply LNG from Rio Grande LNG for 20 years.

China’s ENN LNG, for its part, signed last week two 20-year agreement with Energy Transfer for LNG exports from Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles LNG project.

“We are experiencing strong demand for long-term offtake contracts for Lake Charles LNG and we are optimistic that we will be in a position to take a positive FID by year end,” said Tom Mason, president of ET LNG.

These deals are the latest in a series of recent long-term agreements that American LNG developers have signed with Chinese firms.

At the end of last year, Venture Global LNG signed an agreement with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), which, the U.S. firm says, will be “the largest single LNG supply deal ever signed by a US company and will double imports of US LNG to China.” Sinopec will buy 4 million MTPA of LNG from Plaquemines LNG, and UNIPEC, a Sinopec subsidiary, has agreed to purchase 3.5 million tons of LNG from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility. Cheniere Energy also announced in November a binding long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Sinochem Group of China.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Coal Prices Soar As EU Proposes Ban On Russian Coal Imports

Next Post

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.

$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

Why A Windfall Profit Tax Would Be A Disaster For U.S. Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com