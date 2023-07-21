Vitol Urged UK Government To Boost Liquidity During Energy Crisis

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.88 +1.23 +1.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.88 +1.24 +1.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +1.41 +1.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.711 -0.046 -1.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.800 +0.057 +2.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 76.45 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.800 +0.057 +2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.34 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.27 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.32 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 599 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.13 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.71 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.58 -1.05 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 52 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.40 +0.36 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.80 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 69.90 +0.36 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.20 +0.36 +0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.15 +0.36 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.50 +0.36 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.86 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.31 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Vitol Urged UK Government To Boost Liquidity During Energy Crisis

Bullish Sentiment Slowly Builds In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Slowly Builds In Oil Markets

Oil prices are set for…

Wheat Prices Soar As Russia Suspends Black Sea Grain Deal

Wheat Prices Soar As Russia Suspends Black Sea Grain Deal

Russia has allowed the UN-brokered…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Vitol Urged UK Government To Boost Liquidity During Energy Crisis

By Alex Kimani - Jul 21, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Giant commodity trader Vitol urged the UK government to pump in extra liquidity at the height of last year's energy crisis, Bloomberg has reported. Vitol CEO Russell Hardy "raised the idea that government intervention could support liquidity in the market" by "effectively incentivising sellers to return to the market" to help stabilize prices, according to the minutes, obtained by Bloomberg News under the Freedom of Information Act. Hardy has said It is incorrect to state or imply that Vitol 'lobbied' for government action because such an intervention would benefit customers.

The UK government did intervene: back in November, the government announced plans to increase a windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits to 35% from the previous rate of 25%. The new rate, which applied from 1 January 2023 until March 2028, is part of a raft of budgetary measures aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis and shoring up the UK's finances. Normally, UK oil and gas companies operating on its continental shelf are subject to a 40% tax rate, much higher than the 19% rate on corporate profits for companies in other sectors. The new levy now means that companies like BP and Shell Plc. (NYSE: SHEL) will now fork over 75% in taxes, up from 65% in 2022.

Nevertheless, Vitol and other leading energy traders benefited big-time from the crisis, with Vitol posting a record $15 billion in profit thanks to high commodity prices.

 British giant BP Plc (NYSE: BP) announced annual profits of nearly $28 billion for FY 2022,  more than double the year before and the biggest in the company's 114-year history. BP was able to post the record profits despite taking a massive post-tax charge of $24.4 billion in its 1Q 2022 results, the largest such impact on any company globally, after exiting its 19.75% stake in Russia's Rosneft PJSC.

Meanwhile, British Gas owner Centrica Centrica Plc (OTCPK:CPYYF) (OTCPK:CPYYY) saw its FY 2022 profits triple to a record 3.3 billion pounds last year amid high energy prices. Centrica's bottom line received a big boost by soaring profits in its upstream oil and gas division, with wholesale gas prices in the country hitting record highs last year. 

Centrica, which owns a 20% stake in Britain's nuclear power stations, also benefited from increased generation last year. Centrica announced an extension of the company's share buyback program to $300 million pounds from 250 million pounds, meaning the company intends to buy back 10% of its capital.

Citi analyst Jenny Ping has maintained a Buy rating for Centrica shares, highlighting the company's strong cash generation, strong balance sheet, and the giant share buyback program. Last August, Centrica signed a 15-year supply deal with Delfin Midstream valued at £7B ($8.45B) for liquefied natural gas from a planned LNG export facility off the coast of Louisiana.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE Says OPEC+ Cuts Are Enough To Support The Oil Market

Next Post

UAE Says OPEC+ Cuts Are Enough To Support The Oil Market

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com