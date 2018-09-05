Venezuela To Raise Ultra Cheap Gas Prices For The First Time In Two Decades

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.97 -0.90 -1.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.30 -0.87 -1.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.812 -0.011 -0.39%
Mars US 12 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 1 day 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 5 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Marine 1 day 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 1 day 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 1 day 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 1 day 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Girassol 1 day 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 44.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 1 day 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.83 +0.38 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 5 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 5 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
All Charts
By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT Maduro PDVSA

Hard hit by a currency crunch amid skyrocketing hyperinflation, Venezuela will raise the price of the gasoline in the coming months, President Nicolas Maduro has said, unveiling a new payment system to combat smuggling in what would be the first significant gas price hike in 20 years.

Maduro said that Venezuela starts, effective Tuesday, a 15-day test stage for a new system at eight border states to ensure subsidies to the families and to fight smuggling.

“During the course of September, October, once that system is working, we will establish the subsidy systems and the price of gasoline will be set at the international price,” Reuters quoted Maduro as saying in a televised address on Monday.

Venezuela, the holder of the world’s largest oil reserves, has the cheapest gasoline price in the world, generously subsidized by the socialist regime.

Last month, Maduro promised a new policy on gasoline pricing as part of his new plan to ease the severe economic crisis, which also included devaluation of the currency and pegging the new bolivars to the government’s cryptocurrency El Petro, which Venezuela claims is backed by its oil reserves and which analysts think is just a scam.

The increase in gas prices—although the regime spins it as anything else but not a price hike—would be the first significant rise in the price of gasoline in 20 years. Despite the hyperinflation, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts will surge to one million percent by the end of this year, Venezuela has so far kept the ultra low prices of gasoline, which has increased smuggling and crippled income for the government due to the heavy subsidies on gas.

According to experts quoted by Reuters, Venezuela has been losing US$5 billion from fuel sales every year because it sells gasoline at way below international market prices, with 400,000 gallons of fuel costing as little as $1 according to Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

