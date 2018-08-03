Is This The End Of Ultra Cheap Gasoline In Venezuela?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.68 -0.28 -0.41%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.19 -0.26 -0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.818 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 11 hours 68.96 +1.30 +1.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.10 -1.52 -2.06%
Urals 1 day 68.70 -0.81 -1.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.41 -1.68 -2.58%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.818 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.80 -1.15 -1.60%
Murban 1 day 73.55 -1.15 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.48 +0.59 +0.87%
Basra Light 1 day 73.07 +1.55 +2.17%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.08 +0.61 +0.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Girassol 1 day 72.66 +0.67 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.10 -1.52 -2.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 39.67 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.46 +0.55 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.96 +1.30 +2.01%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 70.21 +1.30 +1.89%
Sweet Crude 1 day 59.21 +1.80 +3.14%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.46 +1.80 +3.42%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.46 +1.80 +3.42%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 61.96 +1.30 +2.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 63.96 +1.30 +2.07%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.96 +1.30 +2.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Giddings 1 day 59.25 +1.25 +2.16%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.92 -1.48 -1.94%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.91 +1.30 +2.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.86 +1.30 +1.98%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.86 +1.30 +1.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.41 +1.30 +2.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.17 -1.10 -1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US production hits record
  • 11 minutes BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 16 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 6 hours Oil Set for Gains Amid Iran Sanctions, Shrinking Supply
  • 18 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 2 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 1 day Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 12 hours Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 9 hours China Slams U.S. ‘Blackmailing’ as Trump Weighs Higher Tariffs
  • 10 hours Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 13 hours Apple hits $1 trillion
  • 2 days Pakistan With New PM - Between Terrorism And Democracy
  • 4 hours Tesla Shares Spike, Dealing Short-Sellers a $1.7 Billion Loss
  • 1 day France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 23 hours Iran Can Block Global Oil Exports Whenever It Wants: IRGC
  • 2 days Geothermal resources of oil and gas depths. Is it a mystery, a fake or a big real energy resource in many countries? The latter is obvious, but not for everyone.

Breaking News:

Is This The End Of Ultra Cheap Gasoline In Venezuela?

When Is The Right Time To Buy Oil Stocks?

When Is The Right Time To Buy Oil Stocks?

Between an escalating trade war…

Bullish News Fails To Incite Oil Rally

Bullish News Fails To Incite Oil Rally

Oil prices are on track…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The End Of Ultra Cheap Gasoline In Venezuela?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 03, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT Maduro PDVSA

As the economic crisis continues to deepen, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is promising a new policy on gasoline (the world’s cheapest)— which is currently generously subsidized by the socialist regime.

Maduro promised earlier this week to roll out a new plan to ease the economic crisis and hyperinflation in a televised address to the nation that was delayed because of an hours-long blackout in the capital Caracas.

Although mismanagement and crumbling infrastructure often leave the countryside without power, it’s a rare event in the capital city and government seat, Caracas, the AP notes.

The president didn’t elaborate on the gasoline policy plan, but said in a televised cabinet meeting, as carried by Bloomberg:

“I’m committed and with a new national hydrocarbon policy we’ll have enough money, cash, in this country to invest in everything our people need.”

“We’ll have money to spare.”

Maduro of course didn’t say that gasoline prices would be increased, but warned that people who don’t take part in a nationwide car census beginning on Friday would not be eligible to receive state subsidies for gasoline.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s inflation will surge to one million percent by the end of this year as the country with the world’s biggest oil reserves remains stuck in a profound economic and social crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts.

“We are projecting a surge in inflation to 1,000,000 percent by end-2018 to signal that the situation in Venezuela is similar to that in Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000’s,” Alejandro Werner, Director of the Western Hemisphere Department, wrote in an IMF blog post last week.

Venezuela’s real gross domestic product is expected to drop by 18 percent this year, which would be the third consecutive year of GDP plunging by double digits, “driven by a significant drop in oil production and widespread micro-level distortions on top of large macroeconomic imbalances,” Werner said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India’s Oil Imports From Iran Jump To Record-High In July

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Pricing To Lure New Buyers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

 Alt text

China Throws Venezuela’s Oil Industry A $5B Lifeline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com