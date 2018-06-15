Venezuela Oil Production May Sink To 1 Million Bpd As Early As This Year

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 9 hours 65.06 -1.83 -2.74%
Brent Crude 8 hours 73.44 -2.50 -3.29%
Natural Gas 9 hours 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Mars US 7 hours 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 1 day 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 9 hours 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 2 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 2 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Girassol 1 day 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 39.81 -1.44 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 1 day 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 1 day 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 11 minutes China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 16 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 11 hours Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 3 hours Oil prices going down
  • 12 hours Bullish and bearish outlook for oil
  • 11 hours Rolls Royce shedding 4,600 jobs
  • 1 day U.S. oil firms use shale know-how to revitalize old limestone and clay oilfields
  • 15 hours After Trump-KJU, Trump-Putin Summit
  • 12 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 17 hours Merkel: Competition Authorities Might Need To Look At Big U.S. Platforms
  • 7 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 day Democrats to reject fossil fuel donations
  • 15 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 8 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 14 hours U.S. Cars Will No Longer Need 55mpg Fuel Efficiency By 2025.
  • 1 day Banks are lending to coal projects again!
  • 12 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 18 hours Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Production May Sink To 1 Million Bpd As Early As This Year

240,000 Bpd Offline Following Clashes In Libya

240,000 Bpd Offline Following Clashes In Libya

Continuing clashes between the Libyan…

Libya’s Es Sider Terminal Shuts Down After Militant Clashes

Libya’s Es Sider Terminal Shuts Down After Militant Clashes

Libya’s Es Sider oil export…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Oil Production May Sink To 1 Million Bpd As Early As This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2018, 8:00 PM CDT Venezuela PDVSA

Venezuela’s plummeting oil production is nearing the psychological threshold of just 1 million bpd as early as this year, analysts and industry experts tell Platts.

Venezuela’s production plummeted again in May, by 42,500 bpd from April to below 1.4 million bpd—1.392 million bpd, according to OPEC’s secondary sources in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report published earlier this week.

According to the United States EIA, Venezuelan production was 1.43 million bpd last month, down from 1.46 million bpd in April and from 1.98 million bpd in May of last year.

Lejla Villar, who works on projections for EIA’s monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), currently expects Venezuela’s production to fall to 1 million bpd in the second quarter of 2019, but she is waiting to see June export numbers from Venezuela—if they are low, Venezuelan production could sink to 1 million bpd sooner than that.

“If the worst-case scenario for June production comes true, then we could see Venezuela’s production fall to 1 million b/d sooner,” Villar told Platts.

“Depending what June does, this may or may not lead me to take a more pessimistic view on Venezuela’s production outlook through the end of 2019,” she said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that Venezuela’s oil production could drop to just 800,000 bpd or even lower next year.

Related: Venezuela Won’t Have Enough Oil To Export By 2019

“For Venezuela, we assume no respite in the production collapse that has taken 1 mb/d off the market in the past two years,” the IEA said in its Oil Market Report this week.

According to Francisco Monaldi, a Latin American energy policy expert at Rice University, Venezuela’s production will see a “major drop” this month and next and production will plunge to the 1-million-bpd threshold by November or December this year.

Ed Morse, Global Head of Commodity Research at Citi Group, believes that the plunge to 1 million bpd is imminent, as current production is likely around 1.1 million bpd-1.2 million bpd.

Venezuela’s rig count number is in the 20s, while it needs it into above-40 territory to sustain production flat, according to Morse.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Norway Looks To Build Its First Offshore Floating Wind Farms

Next Post

Gazprom, South Korea Revive Talks To Build Gas Pipeline Via North Korea

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com