WTI Crude 4 hours 65.06 -1.83 -2.74%
Brent Crude 3 hours 73.44 -2.50 -3.29%
Natural Gas 4 hours 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Mars US 3 hours 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 20 hours 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 2 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 2 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Girassol 20 hours 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 39.81 -1.44 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 20 hours 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
Norway Looks To Build Its First Offshore Floating Wind Farms

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT wind offshore

Norway’s Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Søviknes will meet next week with companies and other stakeholders to discuss the potential construction of offshore floating wind farms in Norwegian waters, Søviknes told Reuters on Friday.

“Wednesday next week I will have a meeting with different stakeholders in offshore wind and discuss both the opening process and the regulatory framework,” the minister said, adding that he hoped the parties could come up with a proposal by the fall.

The floating offshore wind parks are not fixed to the seabed and are more feasible to install in deeper waters.

Next week’s meeting will be the first concrete step toward Norway starting to study floating offshore wind farms, after its government said last year that it would seek to promote such plans.

In wind power, Norway currently has 3.6 Terawatt hours of wind power, and another 5.5 Terawatt hours are being built, minister Søviknes said in February this year, adding that by 2020, it is likely that Norway will have more than 10 Terawatt hours of wind power.

Now Norway is pushing to potentially construct its first offshore floating wind farms, and Søviknes will meet companies whom he did not name.

Still, it is Norway’s Equinor (formerly Statoil) that is the operator of the world’s first floating wind farm, the 30-MW Hywind Scotland offshore Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

Related: Did OPEC Need To Cut Oil Output At All?

In February this year, Equinor said that it sees great potential for floating offshore wind in Asia, on North America’s West Coast, and in Europe, considering that up to 80 percent of the offshore wind resources globally are in deep waters of more than 60 meters (197 feet), where traditional seabed-fixed installations are not suitable.

“We see growing potential for floating and we expect about 13 gigawatts of offshore floating wind to be installed by 2030, not Statoil, but on a global basis,” Irene Rummelhoff, Executive Vice President of New Energy Solutions at Equinor, said at the company’s Socially Responsible Investor Day last month.

“We’re working very hard to mature our offshore floating projects. We have an exciting one that we’re working on in Norway, trying to combine floating offshore wind with oil and gas installations,” Rummelhoff said, adding that Equinor also sees offshore floating opportunities in regions such as France, Ireland, the U.S. West Coast, and Japan.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

