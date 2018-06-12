Venezuela Won’t Have Enough Oil To Export By 2019

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.75 -0.61 -0.92%
Brent Crude 1 hour 75.88 -0.58 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.938 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 59 mins 70.68 -0.20 -0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
Urals 5 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.74 +0.48 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.938 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 74.33 +0.40 +0.54%
Murban 18 hours 77.33 +0.35 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 71.46 -0.15 -0.21%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.36 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 75.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 18 hours 75.15 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.00 +7.26 +18.27%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.00 +2.26 +3.60%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.20 +0.46 +0.70%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.30 +3.31 +6.02%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.45 +2.21 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.50 +6.76 +12.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.35 +1.36 +2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.75 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 18 hours 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.90 -0.33 -0.45%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 60.31 +0.26 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.81 +0.26 +0.42%
Kansas Common 5 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.36 +0.36 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 4 hours Amazon stronger than Seattle
  • 2 hours Iraq Doesn't Want OPEC to Pump More
  • 8 hours Historic Summit With Historic Conclusion: Light On Substance
  • 5 hours ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 17 hours Trump-Kim summit: What to watch
  • 7 hours Trump's Auto Tariffs Would Slam Canada's Car Industry And Lead To Higher U.S. Prices
  • 2 hours Tesla To Layoff 9% Of Workforce
  • 11 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 day NAFTA: Mexico Minister Calls For 'Flexibility' In Reworking
  • 22 hours What can Midstreams Expect with OPEC Production Hike?
  • 21 hours Rolls-Royce: Preparing To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
  • 7 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 5 hours Germany Orders Daimler to Recall 774,000 Diesel Cars in Europe
  • 17 hours Denmark Dismisses U.S. Suspicions of Spy Risk in Nord Stream 2
  • 18 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

Oil Falls On OPEC Uncertainty

Oil prices seesawed for most…

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Creeps Higher Amid Record Oil Production

The U.S. rig count increased…

Alt Text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

Climate change could have wiped…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuela Won’t Have Enough Oil To Export By 2019

By Robert Rapier - Jun 12, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Maduro

On May 21st President Donald Trump signed a new executive order prohibiting certain oil-related transactions with Venezuela. GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, argues that the new sanctions are symbolic in comparison to the more targeted sanctions previously considered that would limit exports of Venezuelan crude oil to the U.S.

Adrian Lara, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData stated:

“Crude oil production in Venezuela is practically falling at an average of 10% every quarter and has been since mid-2017. A scenario with oil production in the country losing at least another 500,000 barrels per day by the end of the year is not unrealistic. Having full additional sanctions imposed would certainly send a strong geopolitical message from the U.S. at the risk of generating more instability in the world supply markets.”

GlobalData also forecast that Venezuelan crude oil production would fall to around one million barrels per day by the end of 2018. This is a steep decline from the three million barrels per day that Venezuela produced in 2011.

(Click to enlarge)

Venezuelan Crude Oil Production

Platts reported this week that Venezuela has already warned eight international customers that it wouldn’t be able to meet its crude oil commitments to them in June. Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA is contractually obligated to supply 1.495 million barrels per day to those customers in June, but only has 694,000 barrels per day available for export. Related: Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

Impacted U.S. oil companies reportedly include Chevron, “Conoco” and Valero. I suspect “Conoco” is really Phillips 66, the refining arm spun out of ConocoPhillips in 2012.

Venezuela also reportedly has a severe backlog of crude deliveries at its main terminals, and this could temporarily halt PDVSA’s supply contracts if they are not cleared soon. The company has told some customers it may declare force majeure if they do not accept new delivery terms, including higher-cost and riskier seaborne transfers. Brent crude prices moved higher on the news.

But if the GlobalData forecast is correct, then the temporary interruption of Venezuela’s exports may be permanent, as they will be plunging toward zero by the end of the year.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China Plans To Create A $78 Billion Natural Gas Giant

Next Post

Did OPEC Need To Cut Oil Output At All?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

 Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

 Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

 The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com