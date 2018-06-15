Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 65.06 -1.83 -2.74%
Brent Crude 3 hours 73.44 -2.50 -3.29%
Natural Gas 4 hours 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Mars US 3 hours 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 20 hours 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Marine 2 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 2 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 2 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Girassol 20 hours 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 39.81 -1.44 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 20 hours 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
Venezuela Oil Production May Sink To 1 Million Bpd As Early As This Year

U.S. Shale, OPEC To Discuss Market Balance In Vienna

3 major shale companies are…

Saudi Aramco Looks To Double Refining Capacity

Saudi Aramco looks to almost…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Gazprom, South Korea Revive Talks To Build Gas Pipeline Via North Korea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT pipeline

Russian gas giant Gazprom has resumed talks with South Korea over a decade-old idea to build a gas pipeline from Russia’s Far East to South Korea through North Korea, Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom’s Management Committee, said on Friday.

“To date, the political situation has been somewhat different, and the South Korean side has asked Gazprom to resume the project, and a series of talks has been held on this issue, and these talks are continuing,” Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Markelov as saying at a news conference today.

Russian giant Gazprom had the idea to deliver 10 bcm of natural gas to the resource-poor and import-dependent South Korea by pipeline, but its route must pass through the territory of North Korea. Russia and South Korea signed a “road map” in 2011, but have not advanced beyond that, due to the tense regional situation.

“The ideas behind the pipeline look very difficult to implement, especially given the complex political-military context continuing on the Korean peninsula, and the obvious political risks. However, if there is political will and a mutual commitment, this project could take place, strengthening not only energy, but also military and political security in this rather turbulent region,” Gazprom said in a corporate newsletter back in October 2012.

Related: The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

At the end of March, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that the idea of the Russian gas pipeline to South Korea via North Korea could be revived if the security situation on the Korean peninsula improved.

“Should the security situation on the Korean Peninsula improve, we will be able to review the PNG [pipeline natural gas] business involving the two Koreas and Russia,” Kang said at the time, as carried by the Yonhap news agency.

Between March this year and this week, the political situation around the Korean peninsula indeed changed after a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April, and this week’s U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

