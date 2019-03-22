Venezuela National Assembly Votes For Ban On Oil Shipments to Cuba

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 5 hours 59.04 -0.94 -1.57%
Brent Crude 4 hours 66.75 -0.92 -1.36%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.767 -0.060 -2.12%
Mars US 4 hours 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 21 hours 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.767 -0.060 -2.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 21 hours 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 21 hours 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Girassol 21 hours 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 48.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 4 hours 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 21 hours 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 2 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 mins One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 3 hours Once Upon A Time... North Korea Abruptly Withdraws Staff From Liaison Office
  • 1 hour Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 3 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 9 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 7 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 18 hours China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 18 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 14 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 1 day Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 1 day Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 1 day Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 1 day Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 7 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth

Breaking News:

U.S. Nuclear Power Generation At All-Time High Despite Closures

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge

Russia’s Lukoil has moved to…

Why OPEC’s Decision To Delay Makes Sense

Why OPEC’s Decision To Delay Makes Sense

OPEC’s decision to maintain the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela National Assembly Votes For Ban On Oil Shipments to Cuba

By Irina Slav - Mar 22, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Cienfuegos Refinery

The opposition-led National Assembly of Venezuela this week voted to suspend crude oil shipments to Cuba after its president, Juan Guaido, slammed these exports as “funding dark purposes” in a tweet from Sunday.

The Economist Intelligence Unit reports that Guaido’s proposal was voted for unanimously and took immediate effect. However, it remains to be seen whether it will take actual effect as the Maduro government still seems to be in charge of PDVSA, the troubled national oil company.

Last week, Guaido tweeted that Venezuela was sending around 47,000 bpd of crude to Cuba and these were worth US$2.58 million that would be better used at home.

“Venezuela needs more than ever to leverage its resources, rather than fund dark purposes. For years, Cuba's interference was allowed, justifying with an ideological brotherhood that was nothing more than giving away our oil,” the self-declared interim president of Venezuela said when Venezuela was struck by a large-scale power outage.

Venezuela is Cuba’s largest oil supplier under a barter deal sealed by the late leaders of the two countries, Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro. The deal envisaged Cuba getting regular shipments of crude in exchange for its highly trained doctors and other professionals to work in Venezuela.

At one point during this partnership, Cuba was receiving more than 100,000 bpd of Venezuelan crude, an analysis by Oliver Pieper for Deutsche Welle said. Now, however, this is probably down by a half as Venezuela struggles to keep its fields producing. Even so, Venezuelan crude is an important part of Cuba’s energy mix and its elimination from this mix would almost certainly lead to power outages for Cuba as well.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Guaido’s National Assembly cannot stop Venezuelan shipments of crude to Cuba unless the U.S., which was quick to recognize the opposition leader as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, imposed more sanctions, targeting shipping and insurance companies involved in Venezuela crude oil exports to the island.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Spain Plans Large Grid Investments To Integrate Renewables

Next Post

U.S. Nuclear Power Generation At All-Time High Despite Closures

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com