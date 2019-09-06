Uganda Oil Pipeline On Hold After Total-Tullow Deal Falls Through

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 35 mins 56.52 +0.22 +0.39%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.54 +0.59 +0.97%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Mars US 26 mins 57.22 +0.22 +0.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
Urals 2 days 57.05 +2.75 +5.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.72 +2.02 +3.69%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.64 +1.81 +3.18%
Murban 2 days 60.43 +1.81 +3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.88 +1.59 +2.93%
Basra Light 2 days 62.11 +0.37 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.36 +1.75 +2.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Girassol 2 days 64.23 +1.60 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.09 -1.77 -4.04%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 44.40 +0.04 +0.09%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 50.30 +0.04 +0.08%
Premium Synthetic 7 days 56.70 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 51.80 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 24 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Peace Sour 24 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 51.20 +0.04 +0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 56.90 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 24 hours 51.05 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.07 +2.18 +3.64%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.25 +0.04 +0.08%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.43 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 12 minutes Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 5 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 4 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 15 mins How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 4 hours Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 1 min GOOGLE Announces Moving Pixel Smart Phone and Speaker Manufacturing OUT OF CHINA
  • 6 hours The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 6 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 23 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 22 hours .
  • 9 hours Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 24 hours Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 24 hours Trump Squashes Oil Inverse Investors When He Isn’t Squashing Oil Investors
  • 3 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31

Breaking News:

Uganda Oil Pipeline On Hold After Total-Tullow Deal Falls Through

World’s Top Oil Trader Sees Oil Prices Weakening This Year

World’s Top Oil Trader Sees Oil Prices Weakening This Year

Vitol, the world’s biggest independent…

Russia Aims For Full Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts This Month

Russia Aims For Full Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts This Month

Russia plans to bring its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Uganda Oil Pipeline On Hold After Total-Tullow Deal Falls Through

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Uganda pipeline

All activities on an oil pipeline planned to export crude from Uganda have been suspended, following the collapse of a stake acquisition deal in a key Ugandan oil project, an industry official told Reuters.

The East-African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is planned to be a 1,443-kilometer-long (897 miles) pipeline worth US$3.5 billion and expected to transport oil from Uganda to the Tanga port in Tanzania.

Last week, Tullow Oil said that its agreement to sell part of its stake in the Lake Albert project to France’s Total and China’s CNOOC had been terminated because “the Ugandan Revenue Authority and the Joint Venture Partners could not agree on the availability of tax relief for the consideration to be paid by Total and CNOOC as buyers.”  

Tullow Oil will start a new sales process to reduce its 33.33-percent operated stake in the project which has more than 1.5 billion barrels of discovered recoverable resources and is expected to produce over 230,000 bopd at peak production.

“The Joint Venture Partners had been targeting a Final Investment Decision for the Uganda development by the end of 2019, but the termination of this transaction is likely to lead to further delay,” Tullow said.

“Despite the termination of this agreement, Total together with its partners CNOOC and Tullow will continue to focus all its efforts on progressing the development of the Lake Albert oil resources,” Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production of Total, said.

Uganda expects to start pumping oil in 2022, later than a previous target for 2021, because of lack of infrastructure and disagreements over taxes and plans with operators, Energy Minister Irene Muloni said in February this year.

Uganda is one of the hot spots for oil development in sub-Saharan Africa. A newcomer on the oil scene, the landlocked country has welcomed Tullow Oil, CNOOC, and Total in its oil-rich regions.  

Uganda will have to build first a pipeline to export its oil and a refinery before starting oil production, minister Muloni has said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks To Take Place By End September

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com