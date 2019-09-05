The Lithium Glut Is Far From Over

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 50 mins 56.30 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 17 mins 60.95 +0.25 +0.41%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.435 -0.010 -0.41%
Mars US 34 mins 57.00 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.97 +1.16 +2.01%
Urals 17 hours 57.05 +2.75 +5.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.70 +2.95 +5.70%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.435 -0.010 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 56.83 +0.51 +0.91%
Murban 2 days 58.62 +0.43 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.29 +2.85 +5.54%
Basra Light 2 days 61.74 +1.98 +3.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.61 +2.64 +4.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.27 +2.63 +4.48%
Girassol 2 days 62.63 +2.83 +4.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.97 +1.16 +2.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.06 -0.39 -0.92%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 44.36 +2.12 +5.02%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 50.26 +2.32 +4.84%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 56.66 +2.32 +4.27%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 51.51 +1.47 +2.94%
Peace Sour 24 hours 48.91 +1.22 +2.56%
Peace Sour 24 hours 48.91 +1.22 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 51.16 +1.77 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 56.86 +1.42 +2.56%
Central Alberta 24 hours 51.01 +1.07 +2.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.27 +2.31 +4.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 1 min 60.93 +1.04 +1.74%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.25 +0.04 +0.08%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +2.25 +5.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.39 +2.32 +3.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 11 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 25 mins Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 9 hours Bolsonaro Accuses U.N.'s Bachelet Of Meddling In Brazil's Sovereignty
  • 3 hours Trump Squashes Oil Inverse Investors When He Isn’t Squashing Oil Investors
  • 32 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 6 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 3 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 7 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 22 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 22 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 21 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 1 hour NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 7 hours Baker Hughes is about to be sold off: GE is Bankrupt/FRAUD

Breaking News:

Chinese Oil Buyers Resell Cargoes Of US Oil To Avoid Tariffs

Alt Text

Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt

Lower oil prices and ongoing…

Alt Text

Russia Favored For Half-Trillion Dollar Iranian Oil Project

With most U.S. and European…

Alt Text

The Electric Car Boom Could Be Over… For Now

A new report from Bloomberg shows how the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Lithium Glut Is Far From Over

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Lithium Chile

A few years ago, lithium producers started boosting production to anticipate the growing demand for the key battery metal for electric vehicles (EVs). For a few years, producers and investors enjoyed high lithium prices and miners expanded operations and opened new mines.

Then, production started to outpace demand as capacity and inventories grew, while demand growth for EVs has slowed as China cut subsidies for electric cars and its economic growth also slowed down amid an unpredictable trade war with the United States.

For several quarters, lithium prices have been falling and they are now more than half of what they were at their peak price back in 2017.

Analysts expect lithium prices to continue to fall in the near term, with recovery likely only in a few years’ time.

Yet, the price rout in lithium prices doesn’t necessarily mean that battery pack prices for EVs will become significantly cheaper.

“Overhead costs for producing an EV battery are still large and economies of scale have not yet been established meaning that the price of the raw materials used in a battery has a limited impact on the overall price of the battery,” Marcel Goldenberg, manager for metals and derivatives at S&P Global Platts, told Andy Critchlow, head of news in EMEA for S&P Global Platts, in a blog post

According to Goldenberg, the EV growth rate will start catching up with lithium supply growth early next decade.

Until then, lithium prices are seen further falling and challenging the fortunes of the world’s biggest lithium mining companies.

Over the past 15 months, spot lithium prices have halved, and analysts and industry reports point toward a much lower floor for lithium.

Morgan Stanley sees lithium carbonate prices from South America dropping by 30 percent from now to US$7,500 per ton by 2025.

According to the investment bank, global economic slowdown and lower Chinese EV subsidies could delay investments in infrastructure necessary for EVs to pick up growth rate and expand market share.

“The oversupply of mined lithium products, caused largely by the commissioning of lithium mineral operations in Australia outpacing mineral/chemical conversion capacity in China has been a major influence on falling lithium prices since Q1-2018,” metals and minerals research company Roskill said in July.

Australian lithium miners expect difficult times at least through the end of 2019 due to the slowing Chinese car market and the cut in EV subsidies. Related: UK Offshore Oil & Gas Is About To Boom Again

According to Roskill, the lithium glut “may orchestrate an extended period of production curtailment as producers return to being ‘demand responsive’, versus the current ‘demand anticipation’ state of play.”

Lithium producers reported bleak financial results for Q2, which they blamed on low lithium prices.

U.S. Albemarle has decided “to delay indefinitely certain lithium expansion projects,” which will allow it to cut capital expenditures significantly while still meeting commitments to customers, Albemarle’s CEO Luke Kissam said last month.

Chile’s SQM said that “Over the past few months, changes in timing and amount of the subsidies given by the Chinese government to the electric vehicle industry had an impact on the behavior of the demand for electric vehicles in the most important market and consequently on the demand for lithium products.”

EV sales in China in July dropped after Beijing cut subsidies and as its economic growth slows amid the U.S.-China trade war. China’s cut in EV subsidies led to global EV sales dropping for the first time on record in July, analysts at Bernstein have estimated.

To be sure, EV sales globally and in China for full-year 2019 are expected to rise compared to last year, but the slowdown in July shows the significance of incentives for the EV penetration on markets.

The slower demand growth on the EV market is not good news for the oversupplied lithium market.  

“Lithium hydroxide prices are projected to fall by around 15 per cent in 2019, as oversupply persists and inventories grow,” the Australian government said in its Resources and Energy quarterly report in June.

“The fact that supply is being triangulated against future demand makes it somewhat unlikely that oversupply will correct in the very near future. However, demand growth is likely to outstrip supply by around 2023,” the report says.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Dramatic Rise Of Carbon Credits
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

 2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com