Report: Iranian Tanker Offloads Oil At Syrian Port

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.48 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +0.49 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Mars US 20 hours 57.00 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
Urals 2 days 57.05 +2.75 +5.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.72 +2.02 +3.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.64 +1.81 +3.18%
Murban 2 days 60.43 +1.81 +3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.88 +1.59 +2.93%
Basra Light 2 days 62.11 +0.37 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.36 +1.75 +2.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Girassol 2 days 64.23 +1.60 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.99 -1.87 -4.26%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 44.40 +0.04 +0.09%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 50.30 +0.04 +0.08%
Premium Synthetic 7 days 56.70 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 51.80 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Peace Sour 21 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 51.20 +0.04 +0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 56.90 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 21 hours 51.05 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.07 +2.18 +3.64%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.25 +0.04 +0.08%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.43 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 12 minutes Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 2 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 1 hour Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 12 hours How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 1 hour Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 3 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 3 hours The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 22 hours Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 19 hours .
  • 20 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 21 hours Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 6 hours Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 22 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 2 mins Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31

Breaking News:

Big Oil Might Bet $50B On Potentially Non-Viable Projects: Report

Alt Text

The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

Two comments in the last…

Alt Text

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

A drone attack by the…

Alt Text

Israel, Saudi Arabia To Preempt Dialogue Between Trump & Iran

With media speculation rampant that…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Report: Iranian Tanker Offloads Oil At Syrian Port

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Adrian Darya 1

The now notorious Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 has offloaded its crude oil cargo to a port in Syria, Middle East Eye reported on Friday, quoting two sources.

A total of 55 percent of the tanker’s crude oil cargo of 2.1 million barrels had been unloaded by late in the evening on Thursday, one of the sources told Middle East Eye.  

Adrian Darya 1, under her former name Grace 1, was detained by the British overseas territory Gibraltar in early July on suspicion of violating the European Union sanctions on Syria. Last month, Gibraltar released the Iranian tanker after Tehran gave assurances its oil cargo wouldn’t go to Syria.

Days after the U.S. warned, again, that anyone dealing with the Iranian oil tanker released by Gibraltar would face sanctions, Iran said last week that it had sold the crude oil cargo aboard the now notorious tanker.  

Since leaving Gibraltar in the middle of August, the Iranian tanker has been roaming in the Mediterranean, frequently changing course. The U.S. continued to warn everyone against having anything to do with the tanker.

This past weekend, tanker-tracking service providers said that Adrian Darya 1 was near Syria, possibly for a ship-to-ship oil transfer. The tanker went dark on Monday while in the Mediterranean offshore Syria, ship-tracking data showed, suggesting that the tanker may be now in Syrian waters.

This week, reports emerged that the United States had offered several million dollars to the captain of the Iranian oil tanker to steer it to a port in a country that would detain the ship on behalf of the United States, the Financial Times reported, citing emails that the top U.S. envoy for Iran had sent to the vessel’s captain.

Other reports suggested that Adrian Darya 1 is having problems with its captain, Fox News has reported, citing unnamed “intelligence sources.” According to the report, the captain, Akhilesh Kumar, “has been refusing to cooperate with a planned oil delivery and has asked to be dismissed or replaced.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Intensifies Pressure Against Iran, Targets Oil Tanker Network
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

 OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com