Platts Survey: OPEC Boosts Oil Production In August

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 56.52 +0.22 +0.39%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.54 +0.59 +0.97%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Mars US 2 hours 57.22 +0.22 +0.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
Urals 19 hours 58.70 +1.65 +2.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.72 +2.02 +3.69%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 59.34 +0.70 +1.19%
Murban 19 hours 60.91 +0.48 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.19 -1.69 -3.02%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.51 +0.40 +0.64%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 60.93 -1.43 -2.29%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Bonny Light 19 hours 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Girassol 19 hours 62.92 -1.31 -2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 59 mins 42.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 44.40 +0.04 +0.09%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 50.30 +0.04 +0.08%
Premium Synthetic 7 days 56.70 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 51.80 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.20 +0.04 +0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 56.90 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 2 hours 51.05 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 19 hours 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.07 +2.18 +3.64%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 50.47 +0.22 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 54.42 +0.22 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 54.42 +0.22 +0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.43 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 12 minutes Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 1 hour Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 1 hour How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 53 mins Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 6 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 2 hours GOOGLE Announces Moving Pixel Smart Phone and Speaker Manufacturing OUT OF CHINA
  • 8 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 9 hours The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 12 hours Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 2 hours Can China's Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken
  • 1 day .
  • 1 hour The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 6 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 7 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight

Breaking News:

Platts Survey: OPEC Boosts Oil Production In August

Why Saudi Arabia Split Up Its Energy Ministry

Why Saudi Arabia Split Up Its Energy Ministry

Saudi Arabia will split its…

The Hottest Tech Stock For 2020

The Hottest Tech Stock For 2020

A new commodity has taken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Platts Survey: OPEC Boosts Oil Production In August

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT OPEC flag

OPEC’s crude oil production rose in August compared to July, another market survey found on Friday, despite OPEC’s continued calls for sticking to the cuts to achieve “market stability.”  

According to the latest S&P Global Platts survey, OPEC’s production increased by 50,000 bpd from July to reach 29.93 million bpd in August, with Iraq, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia boosting output.

Overall compliance with the cuts among the 11 OPEC members with quotas—that is OPEC minus exempted producers Libya, Venezuela, and Iran—fell to 103 percent last month from 117 percent in July, Platts estimates show.

In August, OPEC’s largest producer Saudi Arabia pumped 70,000 bpd more than in July, with output at 9.77 million bpd in August—but still more than 500,000 bpd below Riyadh’s production cap of 10.3 million bpd.

Iraq, which has always had a sketchy compliance record, pumped 100,000 bpd more in August than in July—production reached 4.88 million bpd last month—exceeding the output quota by 370,000 bpd, the Platts survey showed.

This survey’s results are similar to the Reuters survey which showed last week that OPEC’s oil production rose by 80,000 bpd from July to 29.61 million bpd in August.

The cartel’s oil exports also increased last month to reach their highest level in four months, tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed earlier this week.

In Russia, OPEC’s key partner in the OPEC+ coalition curbing output to support oil prices, oil production increased to 11.29 million bpd in August, up from 11.15 million bpd in July, and exceeding Russia’s cap under the deal. Rosneft boosted its oil production by 5 percent last month compared to the previous month, according to Russia’s energy ministry data cited by Reuters.

Yet, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak affirmed that Russia was still looking to comply in full with its share of the cuts. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Uganda Oil Pipeline On Hold After Total-Tullow Deal Falls Through

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com