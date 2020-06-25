U.S. Trade Deficit Grows As Oil Exports Drop In May

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.15 +0.43 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 41.53 +0.48 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 7 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 4 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 3 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 9 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 16 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 4 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 5 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 6 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 12 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 8 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 9 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 2 days Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

The recent spike in oil…

Oil Prices Climb Despite Fears Of A “Second Wave”

Oil Prices Climb Despite Fears Of A “Second Wave”

OPEC+ compliance sent oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Trade Deficit Grows As Oil Exports Drop In May

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 25, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

U.S. trade deficit in goods unexpectedly widened in May versus forecasts for a narrower deficit, due to what analysts saw as a slide in exports mostly driven by oil.

The U.S. international trade deficit in goods was US$74.3 billion in May, up by US$3.6 billion from US$70.7 billion in April, the U.S. Department of Commerce said in its advance estimate on Thursday.  

Analysts had expected that the deficit in May would shrink from April. Economists polled by MarketWatch had predicted a deficit of US$66.5 billion, while the median forecasts from the consensus were for a US$68.3 billion deficit, according to ShareCast.

As per the advance data from the Department of Commerce, total U.S. exports of goods for May stood at US$90.1 billion, which was down by US$5.5 billion from April, while imports of goods for May were US$164.4 billion, down by US$1.9 billion from the imports in the previous month.

Exports of industrial supplies, which include crude oil and petroleum products, dropped by 11.8 percent month on month in May to US$29.9 billion.    

“We’ll need to wait for the full report, though, to see if the oil numbers accounted for the all the shift. Ex-industrial supplies, exports and imports fell by 2.5% and 3.1% respectively, so the deficit dipped slightly,” Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macroeconomics told ShareCast.

According to Commerce Department data, U.S. exports of crude oil in April – when oil prices hit their lowest in years – plunged to US$3.205 billion from US$5.185 billion in March.

Due to the Saudi-Russian oil price war in March and the lockdowns around the world to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, oil prices crashed in early March and continued sliding into April, even after Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to work again as OPEC+ to fix global oil supply and prices as demand was being crushed. WTI Crude even plunged into negative territory one day in April, a day before the front-month contract expired.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Develops Drone-Disabling Systems To Protect Oil Facilities

Next Post

U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com