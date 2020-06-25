Russia Develops Drone-Disabling Systems To Protect Oil Facilities

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.15 +0.43 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 41.53 +0.48 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 7 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 4 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 3 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 9 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 16 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 4 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 5 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 6 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 12 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 8 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 9 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 2 days Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform

What’s Next For Big Oil?

What’s Next For Big Oil?

As the world scrambles to…

Optimism Has Returned To Oil Markets

Optimism Has Returned To Oil Markets

Analysts are increasingly optimistic about…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Develops Drone-Disabling Systems To Protect Oil Facilities

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 25, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Russian state-controlled cybersecurity company Concern Avtomatika JSC is selling systems capable of disabling drones that target oil facilities—technology that has become sought-after in Russia and abroad after the attacks on Saudi oil facilities last September.

Concern Avtomatika, part of state-run Rostec Corporation, has signed deals with several Russian oil firms to sell them anti-drone systems and is in talks with the top oil producer Rosneft and the biggest natural gas producer Gazprom, Vladimir Kabanov, General Director at Concern Avtomatika, told Bloomberg in an interview this week.

“Energy infrastructure is basically hardly protected from any physical air attack,” Kabanov said.

Last year, drone attacks on the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia halted half of the oil production at the world’s top oil exporter, highlighting the threat that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) can pose to oil infrastructure. The attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key oil infrastructure cut off some 5 percent of global oil supply for weeks and sent oil prices surging, albeit for just a few days.

Russia’s Concern Avtomatika already has agreements with Russian oil producer Tatneft and with refiner Slavneft-YANOS, and is looking to finalize a deal with a foreign customer in June, Kabanov told Bloomberg. The Russian firm is also negotiating contracts with Middle Eastern, Asia, and African companies, he added.  

Concern Avtomatika produces systems that disable drones automatically, semi-automatically, or with an operator, the manager says, without elaborating how exactly those systems work.

The terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure have shown that drones could be a threat to companies around the world, including in Russia, Rostec Corporation’s Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko said at the signing of Concern Avtomatika’s deal with refinery Slavneft-YANOS last month.

Yevtushenko said even amateur drones could be used for surveillance and reconnaissance or carrying explosives or other weapons. Concern Avtomatika’s anti-UAV systems use unique algorithms that do not interrupt the operation of the surrounding telecommunication systems, Rostec’s boss added.  

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: EU Needs To Do More To Meet Ambitious Climate Goals

Next Post

U.S. Trade Deficit Grows As Oil Exports Drop In May

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com