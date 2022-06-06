U.S. To Ease Venezuela Oil Restrictions For Europe: Report

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 118.5 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 120.0 +0.23 +0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 9.322 +0.799 +9.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 35 mins 4.360 +0.080 +1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 111.9 +3.06 +2.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 115.4 +3.73 +3.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 189 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 6 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 95.35 +0.95 +1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 104.8 +2.00 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 121.0 +2.00 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 119.3 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 117.2 +2.00 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 116.4 +2.00 +1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 120.0 +2.00 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 114.6 +2.00 +1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 121.8 +2.37 +1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 122.3 +0.75 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 1 day "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect "Blistering Hot Summer"

IEA: Current Energy Crisis Is “Much Bigger” Than 1970s Oil Crunch

IEA: Current Energy Crisis Is “Much Bigger” Than 1970s Oil Crunch

The world faces a “much…

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices rose further…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. To Ease Venezuela Oil Restrictions For Europe: Report

By Irina Slav - Jun 06, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol will get the green light to start shipping Venezuelan crude to Europe from next month, Reuters has reported, citing five unnamed sources in the know.

The sources cited a letter written by the U.S. State Department to Eni and Repsol, signaling that Washington’s firm stance on Venezuelan sanctions may not be so firm after all now that its strategic partners in Europe are facing a shortage of crude because of sanctions against Russia.

Yet the Reuters sources said the volumes that Eni and Repsol will be allowed to ship from Venezuela to Europe will not be significant and will only likely have a minor effect on global prices. It will also be exclusively shipped to Europe and cannot be resold elsewhere, according to them.

The U.S. began signaling a readiness to ease Venezuelan sanctions as early as March when Washington first said it would ban all Russian oil and fuel imports and then sent a delegation to Caracas to discuss oil exports.

The visit did not produce results, but two months later, the Washington Post reported that the U.S. would lift restrictions on Chevron’s business in Venezuela, allowing the supermajor to negotiate directly with the Venezuelan government and PDVSA on future production.

Venezuela is home to the largest proven oil reserves in the world but has been unable to make much of them over the last few years since the Trump administration stepped up sanction pressure on the South American country. A relaxing of sanctions could unleash another 400,000 bpd per day at a time when global crude oil consumers are scrambling for less expensive crude. 

The volumes to be allowed to go to Europe won’t be all that great, apparently, and they will not result in any more cash for the Maduro government. According to the Reuters sources, payment for the shipments would take the form of debt repayment and dividends. The shipments could start in July.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Increases Biofuel Blending Requirements

Next Post

Libya’s Biggest Oilfield Resumes Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches
Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com