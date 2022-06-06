Libya’s Biggest Oilfield Resumes Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 118.5 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 120.0 +0.28 +0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 9.322 +0.799 +9.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins 4.360 +0.080 +1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 50 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 111.9 +3.06 +2.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 115.4 +3.73 +3.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 189 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 6 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 95.35 +0.95 +1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 104.8 +2.00 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 121.0 +2.00 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 119.3 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 117.2 +2.00 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 116.4 +2.00 +1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 120.0 +2.00 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 114.6 +2.00 +1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 121.8 +2.37 +1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 122.3 +0.75 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 1 day "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 5 hours Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect "Blistering Hot Summer"

How Close Are We To Peak Oil Demand?

How Close Are We To Peak Oil Demand?

Predictions over peak oil demand…

$100 Oil Has Been A Blessing For Gulf Economies

$100 Oil Has Been A Blessing For Gulf Economies

After issuing record levels of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s Biggest Oilfield Resumes Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Libya’s largest oilfield, Sharara, restarted oil production this weekend following weeks of shutdown over protests, sources in Libya told Argus on Monday.

Sharara, with a capacity to pump 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), was closed in the middle of April after a blockade from protesters demanding a transfer of powers from Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who has been refusing to step down for newly sworn-in eastern Prime Minister Fathi Bashaga. Disputes over the distribution of oil revenues have also led to blockades at several Libyan oilfields, including Sharara.

In April, Libya loaded just 819,000 bpd of crude from its ports, down from nearly 1 million in March and the lowest volume since October 2020, per tanker-tracking data that Bloomberg is monitoring.

Oil exports from the OPEC producer exempted from the OPEC+ deal were depressed in May, too, as the blockade and political disputes continued.

Libya expects to open all its oil loading terminals after it sets up a mechanism for a fair distribution of the country’s oil revenues among the regions, Parliament Speaker Aqila Saleh told U.S. ambassador and Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, Benghazi-based news outlet The Libya Update reported last month.

The Parliament-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, who was elected in February, said on Twitter in early May that Libya’s oilfields were expected to reopen soon, after militias agreed to lift the siege on oil facilities.

However, it took another three weeks for production at Sharara to resume.

According to Argus’ sources, production at the biggest Libyan oilfield restarted at a rate of 180,000 bpd on June 4. Sharara’s nearby 70,000 bpd El Feel oilfield remains closed as of Monday.

Volatile production in Libya has added to the huge uncertainties in the global oil market in terms of supply. Just last week, Libya lost 22,000 bpd of production due to a pipeline leak at the Sarir Tobruk oilfield, blamed on delayed budgets that have left the operating company unable to maintain its oil transport infrastructure.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. To Ease Venezuela Oil Restrictions For Europe: Report

Next Post

Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Looting Grain To Sell Elsewhere

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches
Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com