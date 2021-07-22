US-Sanctioned Chinese Firm Helps Iran, Venezuela To Export Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.65 +1.35 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.56 +1.33 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.996 +0.037 +0.93%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.129 +0.042 +2.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.273 +0.057 +2.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.35 +3.10 +4.75%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.273 +0.057 +2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.42 -3.27 -4.56%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.69 -2.76 -3.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.42 +3.25 +5.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.79 +3.67 +5.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.36 +2.69 +3.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.14 +2.59 +3.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.53 +2.69 +5.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.90 +3.10 +5.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.30 +3.10 +4.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.70 +3.10 +4.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 68.95 +3.10 +4.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.50 +3.00 +5.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.25 +2.88 +4.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 4 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 20 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 13 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

Startup Unveils Frugal Iron-Based Energy Storage

The Renewable Energy Waste Crisis Is Much Worse Than You Think

The Renewable Energy Waste Crisis Is Much Worse Than You Think

As the world races towards…

The Perfect Nation For A Renewable Energy Revolution

The Perfect Nation For A Renewable Energy Revolution

Australia has been blessed with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

US-Sanctioned Chinese Firm Helps Iran, Venezuela To Export Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

A Chinese logistics company has become the key intermediary helping Iran and Venezuela to export their crude oil in defiance of the U.S. sanctions against the two OPEC members, multiple sources told Reuters for an exclusive report on Thursday.   

China Concord Petroleum Co., Limited, also referred to as CCPC, was sanctioned by the United States at the end of September 2019, "for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of oil from Iran," the then U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Under the sanctions, all property and interests in property of CCPC and the other Chinese entities that are in the United States or within the possession or control of a U.S. person were blocked.

CCPC, however, has become in recent months the key in moving oil out of Venezuela and Iran—exports which the U.S. has tried to choke off with the threat of imposing sanctions on anyone dealing with a designated entity or designated persons.

According to multiple sources, including Iranian officials, documents of Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA, and tanker tracking data Reuters has checked, CCPC started dealing with Venezuelan oil and independent Chinese refiners this year. The Chinese firm has bought 14 tankers over the past year in order to ship crude oil out of Venezuela and Iran, two of Reuters' sources said.

Despite the maximum pressure campaign of the United States against the oil exports of both Venezuela and Iran, those two oil-producing nations continue to ship part of their crude overseas, and China is their key customer.

China has always said it opposes the "unilateral" U.S. sanctions against oil producers and continues to buy crude, especially from Iran.

The U.S. generally doesn't interfere with these oil sales, relying on the threat that anyone caught dealing with sanctioned oil would be cut off from the U.S. banking and financial system.

But the U.S. may now be considering going after the Chinese imports of Iranian oil. The United States is considering clamping down on Iran's rising oil exports to China as a tool to either force Tehran to conclude a nuclear deal or punish it if it does not, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, quoting U.S. officials and sources with knowledge of the plans.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan To Cut LNG, Coal In Power Sector As It Bets On Renewables

Next Post

Beijing Has Tech Giant Didi In The Crosshairs

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com