Azerbaijan Desperately Needs To Diversify Its Energy Portfolio

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.32 +3.12 +4.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.26 +2.91 +4.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.954 +0.078 +2.01%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.091 +0.078 +3.87%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 +0.077 +3.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.34 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 +0.077 +3.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.69 -2.08 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.45 -2.21 -2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 64.17 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 69.12 -6.65 -8.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 68.67 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 68.34 -0.09 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.34 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.55 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.84 +0.93 +1.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.80 +0.85 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 66.20 +0.85 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 67.60 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 65.85 +0.85 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 63.75 +1.00 +1.59%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 57.50 +1.00 +1.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 68.67 -4.90 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 61.37 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 65.32 +1.00 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.32 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.75 +1.00 +1.59%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 57.75 +1.00 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 71.51 +1.00 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 12 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 13 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 2 days California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

Saudi-Owned Motiva Hasn’t Given Up On Its Texas Petchem Plans

Bitcoin Miners Embrace Nuclear Power

Bitcoin Miners Embrace Nuclear Power

Bitcoin miners are facing increasing…

Iran Restarts Its Only Nuclear Plant After Emergency Shutdown

Iran Restarts Its Only Nuclear Plant After Emergency Shutdown

Iran's sole nuclear power plant…

UK Government Must Keep Investing In Nuclear Power Capacity

UK Government Must Keep Investing In Nuclear Power Capacity

UK lawmakers have urged the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan Desperately Needs To Diversify Its Energy Portfolio

By Eurasianet - Jul 21, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Azerbaijan risks significant economic shocks in the future if it continues to rely heavily on oil and gas as the main pillar of its economy, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns. The post-Soviet development of Azerbaijan’s substantial energy reserves, and the construction of new pipelines to transport them to European markets, allowed the country’s economy to grow by a staggering 2,178 percent between 1995 and 2014.

But, the IEA’s 160-page report warns, global energy markets are changing rapidly.

The industrialized nations that import most of Azerbaijan’s energy have pledged to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 in order to meet their commitments under the Paris Climate Change Agreement. That means greatly reducing their oil and gas consumption.

And even international oil companies like BP which have supplied the bulk of the investment to develop Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon reserves are seeking to reduce carbon emissions and diversify into renewables.

This poses significant challenges to Baku, the IEA says. Oil and gas represent 90 percent of Azerbaijan’s export revenues and fund 60 percent of the state budget. Hydrocarbons account for 98 percent of the country’s own energy needs and generate 90 percent of its electricity.

That over-reliance on hydrocarbons leaves Azerbaijan vulnerable to changes in global markets. When energy prices collapsed in 2014-2015, the Azerbaijani economy halved: from a GDP of $75 billion in 2014 to $38 billion in 2016, according to World Bank data. That led to a sharp drop in living standards and widespread protests.

The COVID-19 pandemic also saw a drop in global energy prices and as part of the OPEC+ response to the slowdown, Azerbaijan agreed to cut oil production. Azerbaijan’s economy contracted by 4.3 percent in 2020.

The bulk of the report focuses on what Azerbaijan can do to restructure its energy sector so that it can continue to meet its own growing domestic power demands while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Currently Azerbaijan’s per capita energy consumption is about 30 percent lower than the global average but is growing at about 2.5 percent a year and is expected to continue to rise. Meanwhile, the report warns that Azerbaijan "lacks a specific climate strategy" and recommends developing a long-term strategic plan. It also advises Azerbaijan to adopt a new legal framework to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and to promote energy efficiency and the development of renewables.

It does note that the country’s energy ministry has been working with the UN Development Program to come up with a national action plan.

Azerbaijan’s potential for renewable energy is substantial, but remains underdeveloped. Only 17 percent of the energy produced by the country’s power plants comes from renewables, while 82 percent is from natural gas.

Most of Azerbaijan’s existing renewable energy comes from hydropower, the output of which is seasonal and which in 2019 – the most recent year for which data is available – met only 6 percent of Azerbaijan's power needs.

But the IEA projects that Azerbaijan has the potential for renewable energy three-and-a-half times what it currently produces, most of which could be solar, and that renewables could easily satisfy the country’s domestic energy needs.

Baku is already making some efforts at reforms aimed at creating a market-based power sector and has taken some steps toward boosting the development of renewables.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About OPEC’s New Agreement

The IEA report notes that Azerbaijan has drafted a new electricity law aiming to create a legal framework for market liberalization by 2025, allowing for the privatization of state power plants and for private generators to develop new plants and sell power.

Azerbaijan's energy ministry has announced plans to increase the level of renewable capacity to 30 percent by 2030 and has signed agreements with 11 international energy groups to develop renewable energy plants.

The majority of the 11 agreements signed are non-binding memoranda of understanding, however. To date, only two – with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power for 240 megawatts of wind power, and UAE'S Masdar for 230 megawatts of solar capacity – are set to go ahead. And that is thanks to the signing of power purchase agreements with the state, calling into Baku's commitment to market reforms.

Some more details of the emerging legal framework for renewables were announced on July 12, but it remains unclear when or if a fully market-based system will be adopted. 

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bitcoin Miners Embrace Nuclear Power
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts
Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com