U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.75 +0.80 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 74.20 +0.76 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.851 -0.003 -0.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 2.164 +0.012 +0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.096 +0.019 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.09 -5.22 -6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.15 -11.24 -19.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 67.15 -10.24 -13.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 68.55 -10.24 -13.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.90 -12.19 -17.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 54.65 -14.24 -20.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.15 -11.24 -15.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 57.15 -15.24 -21.05%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 54.65 -14.74 -21.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.89 -10.24 -12.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 1 min CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

Will Rivian Become The Next Tesla?

Will Rivian Become The Next Tesla?

Rivian Automotive just went public,…

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Big oil wrote down some…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 29, 2021, 6:00 PM CST

The United States is ready to release even more barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpiles, a senior advisor from the State Department told CNBC today.

The Biden Administration announced last week that it would release 50 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to bring down gasoline prices.

But according to Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s senior advisor for global energy security, the United States has enough to release even more.

32 million barrels of the 50 million barrels that will be released from the emergency stockpiles will be released in the form of an exchange-meaning those barrels will be replenished at some point.

“This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again,” Hochstein said.

The bold statement that the United States could release even more crude oil comes not only days before OPEC+ meets again to decide whether it should stay the course with its planned 400,000 barrel per day production hike, pause the increase, or even cut production—it also comes on the same day as the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that recent legislation and the 50 million bpd release could already drain the SPR by about half by 2032.

This includes 87.6 million barrels due to be released from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act between 2028 and 2031 and 160 million barrels from the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act and the Bipartisan Budget Act.

If the SPR is indeed halved by 2032, this would bring the SPR to its lowest level since March 1983, the EIA added.

Oil prices fell over the weekend on new Covid variant fears, but recovered somewhat on Monday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom Reports Record-Breaking Profits Amid Surging Gas Prices

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com