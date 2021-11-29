Gazprom Reports Record-Breaking Profits Amid Surging Gas Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 2 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

U.S. Ready To Release Even More Crude From SPR

The IEA Lashes Out At OPEC As A New Oil Price War Looms

The IEA Lashes Out At OPEC As A New Oil Price War Looms

The head of the IEA…

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada is looking to harness…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 29, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

Russian gas giant Gazprom reported on Monday record profits for the third quarter on the back of soaring natural gas prices in its key export market, Europe.

The Russian gas monopoly—which holds one-third of the gas supply to Europe and which some critics have slammed for keeping European gas prices too high by not delivering extra supply on top of its contractual obligations—reported record-high net profit, sales, and free cash flow for the third quarter, it said on Monday.

Gazprom expects an even better fourth quarter as natural gas prices stay at elevated levels while demand is rising with falling temperatures.

The net profit for Q3 jumped to the equivalent of $7.8 billion (582 billion  Russian rubles), as “prices at the European gas market kept growing in the reporting period, bolstering our operating and financial results,” Famil Sadygov, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, said in a statement.

“In the third quarter of 2021, the Gazprom Group continued to demonstrate steady results, reaching record-high financial figures yet again. These figures were influenced by the situation in the export markets, whose current dynamics lead us to expect even more impressive results in Q4,” Sadygov said.

Gazprom reiterated that it complies fully with its obligations to customers.

According to the Russian company, the surge in natural gas prices in Europe in Q3 was the result of low gas inventories and high gas prices curtailing the pace of EU storage restocking. In addition, Gazprom focused first on filling Russian storage before the winter, it said.

Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations with customers to send natural gas to Europe, but it has not significantly raised additional supply.

Moreover, the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project is being delayed by a few weeks, at least, after Germany said earlier this month it had suspended the process of certification of the pipeline until an operator of the pipeline in Germany is incorporated under German law.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

