U.S. Oil Looks To Conquer European Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.94 +0.30 +0.44%
Brent Crude 2 hours 74.71 +0.65 +0.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.006 +0.22%
Mars US 2 hours 68.44 +0.34 +0.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.36 -0.60 -0.85%
Urals 19 hours 70.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.85 +0.53 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.12 -0.73 -1.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 69.88 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 19 hours 73.03 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.41 +0.34 +0.50%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.62 +0.29 +0.40%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.85 +0.53 +0.72%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.85 +0.53 +0.72%
Girassol 19 hours 72.80 +0.48 +0.66%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.36 -0.60 -0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 50.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 46.40 -1.43 -2.99%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.30 +0.07 +0.10%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.50 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.40 -0.58 -0.95%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.40 -0.93 -1.59%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.40 -0.93 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.40 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.90 -1.93 -2.93%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.40 -0.68 -1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 19 hours 59.00 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.33 +0.33 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.59 +0.26 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.54 +0.26 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.54 +0.26 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.09 +0.26 +0.40%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 4 hours Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 3 days Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 3 hours US eases sanctions on Rusal
  • 5 hours Michael Bloomberg Contributes $4.5 Million For Paris Climate Deal After Trump Bails
  • 6 hours Iran is panicking right now: Currency crunch and kicking it out of oil market
  • 7 hours Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 7 hours Investing in Oil & Gas
  • 6 hours Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days The future of oil and gas exploration in New Zealand
  • 3 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 3 days Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 8 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 3 hours Tesla Says Humans In, Robots Out
  • 3 days Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline

Breaking News:

CenterPoint Energy To Buy Indiana-Based Vectren For $6B

The Bearish Case For Oil Stocks

The Bearish Case For Oil Stocks

Oil stocks have seen a…

How High Can Trump Push Oil Prices?

How High Can Trump Push Oil Prices?

While much of the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Looks To Conquer European Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 23, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT shale

U.S. crude oil and condensate exports to Europe are expected to hit an all-time high of around 550,000 bpd in April, according to shipping programs, and traders expect the record pace to continue this year as U.S. oil is growing popular with European refiners, often at the expense of oil cargoes from OPEC nations and Russia.

According to trade flows monitor in Thomson Reuters Eikon, between January and April this year, U.S. crude oil and condensate exports to Europe jumped fourfold compared to the same period of 2017, to 68 large Aframax tankers.

While Europe was the destination of 7 percent of all U.S. oil exports in 2017, the percentage has increased to 12 percent this year, according to Reuters data.

The UK, Italy, and the Netherlands are top destinations in Europe, and BP, Exxon, and Valero have been importing large quantities of U.S. oil, traders told Reuters.

WTI, Light Louisiana Sweet, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Mars are the most popular U.S. crude grades in Europe, as a growing number of European refiners have started to test U.S. crude and a wider WTI/Brent spread has been supportive of increased and cheaper U.S. oil supply into Europe compared to Russian, Nigerian, and other crude grades.

“U.S. oil is on offer everywhere,” according to a trader with a Mediterranean refiner who regularly buys Russian and Caspian Sea crude and has recently began buying U.S. oil.

“It puts local grades under a lot of pressure,” the trader told Reuters.

Related: The New Alaskan Oil Rush

The discount at which WTI trades relative to Brent has averaged $4.46 a barrel so far in 2018, which is roughly twice the discount we saw at this time last year, according to Reuters data.

This has made U.S. oil cheaper than Caspian Sea oil and even cheaper than North Sea Forties. According to Reuters, WTI cargoes were offered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, at a premium of US$0.50-0.60 a barrel over Dated Brent, compared to the Forties’ premium of US$0.75 per barrel over Dated Brent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Plans Massive Oil Tanker Expansion

Next Post

CenterPoint Energy To Buy Indiana-Based Vectren For $6B

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Trump Slams OPEC For Manipulating Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com