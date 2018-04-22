The New Alaskan Oil Rush

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.29 -0.11 -0.16%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.91 -0.15 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.766 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 2 days 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 4 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.766 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 69.98 -0.50 -0.71%
Murban 3 days 73.08 -0.45 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 3 days 68.07 -1.16 -1.68%
Basra Light 3 days 71.32 +0.36 +0.51%
Saharan Blend 3 days 73.33 -1.18 -1.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Girassol 3 days 72.32 -1.16 -1.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 4 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.33 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.83 +0.09 +0.14%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 2 days Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 18 hours Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 2 days Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 2 days Walmart and VW's Electrify America Team Up To Build Massive EV Charging Network Across US
  • 2 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days Robot Completes Hardest Job Known to Man
  • 2 days New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 3 days Vistra Energy Says Coal Won't Come Back
  • 3 days Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?
  • 2 days Oil Prices To Fall Below $60?
  • 2 days will oil hold?
  • 2 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 2 days Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 2 days Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline

Breaking News:

Shell’s Profits Soar From Strong Asian Demand

Alt Text

Can Libya Boost Oil Production To 2 Million Bpd?

Libya has been unable to…

Alt Text

The Biggest Hurdle To China’s Yuan-Priced Crude Benchmark

The launch of the yuan-priced…

Alt Text

Shale Boom Creates New Petrochemical Hub

Record shale gas production in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The New Alaskan Oil Rush

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 22, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Alaska

ConocoPhillips is coming off of an incredible exploration season, reportedly the best they’ve had in over a decade, and they have Alaskan oil to thank for it. The company stuck big in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) this winter, successfully finding oil at all six of their test wells (three exploration and three appraisal), which means chances are good that the trans-Alaska pipeline system could soon be seeing a lot more (much-needed) action.

The Houston-based supermajor has estimated that there are at least 300 million barrels of recoverable oil in its  "Willow Discovery" along Alaska's Western North Slope, and these appraisal wells seem to strongly support that projection. More importantly, this discovery could represent just a fraction of the available reserves along the North Slope, and ConocoPhillips plans to keep exploring the area over another busy exploration season next year, starting with a recent $400 million deal to buy all of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.’s North Slope assets.

Over the next five years, it is projected that ConocoPhillips will be adding 100,000 barrels a day to the trans-Alaska pipeline for a total 650,000 barrels a day, an 18 percent increase. This is great news after years of dwindling volumes--to put today’s 550,000 barrels per day in perspective, when the pipeline peaked in 1988 it was funneling  2.1 million barrels of oil per day through Alaska, an economy that relies heavily on oil revenues but has been seeing volatile returns in the past years.

ConocoPhillips’ “Willow Discovery” is also a glimmer of hope for Alaska’s long-suffering North Slope. Once the powerhouse of the country, many of its once-abundant fields have been sucked dry. Onetime major fields like Prudhoe Bay, the Kuparuk River and the Alpine are now nearly tapped. Now companies like ConocoPhillips are breathing new life into the region, picking up speed since several major oil fields were discovered there over the past few years.

Related: Is Saudi Arabia Losing Its Asian Oil Market Share?

The newfound interest in Alaskan oil is not limited to ConocoPhillips, however. Investors and developers from as far-flung places as Papua New Guinea (PNG) have moved in to get a piece of the action. Last month a PNG-based company called Oil Search took over operations with a $400 million stake in the Nanushuk field. The field is part of the massive Pikka unit, reportedly the state’s third largest with an estimated volume of 1.2 billion barrels of oil (some sources have even reported up to 3 billion barrels). Oil Search bought a large stake in the field from Denver-based Armstrong Oil and Gas, while Spanish-based Repsol owns another significant portion.

Alaska’s State Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack told the Associated Press saying that Pikka alone could reverse the extended decline in the trans-Alaska pipeline. Oil Search is equally bullish about the prospects, saying that the first planned development could account for an investment in the range of $4 billion to $6 billion, with a goal to have their oil flowing through the trans-Alaska pipeline by 2023.

Related: A Natural Gas Giant Like No Other

Now, the Trump administration is pushing ahead with legislation that will allow drilling in the vast Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, with a 60-day review to sell oil and gas leases in the pristine 19.6-million acre region. A divisive issue to say the least, the fate of the region has been bounced back and forth between political platforms since the Clinton administration, and critics point out the delicacy of the region and the threat drilling would pose to its population of migratory birds and the caribou on which the indigenous Gwich’in people depend.

The Alaskan government, however is likely extremely please, after fighting to open the refuge for years for their state which heavily depends on the wellbeing of the oil industry. In fact, the good news just keeps piling up for Alaskan oil after years of oil debts and economic decline. While not everyone is thrilled about the prospect of Big Oil’s comeback in Alaska, few can deny that the winds of change are about to blow in a lot of cash.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Renewables Are Booming In Oil Country

Next Post

Will U.S. Shale Offset Soaring Global Oil Demand?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

 A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

 Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

 Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com