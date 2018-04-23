Kuwait Plans Massive Oil Tanker Expansion

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.43 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.50 +0.44 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.36 -0.60 -0.85%
Urals 5 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.12 -0.73 -1.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 69.98 -0.50 -0.71%
Murban 4 days 73.08 -0.45 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.07 -1.16 -1.68%
Basra Light 4 days 71.32 +0.36 +0.51%
Saharan Blend 4 days 73.33 -1.18 -1.58%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Girassol 4 days 72.32 -1.16 -1.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.36 -0.60 -0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.78 +0.37 +0.75%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 46.40 -1.43 -2.99%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.30 +0.07 +0.10%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.50 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.40 -0.58 -0.95%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.40 -0.93 -1.59%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.40 -0.93 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.40 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.90 -1.93 -2.93%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.40 -0.68 -1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 4 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.33 +0.33 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 4 days 62.33 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.83 +0.09 +0.14%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 3 days Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 1 min Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 55 mins Michael Bloomberg Contributes $4.5 Million For Paris Climate Deal After Trump Bails
  • 10 mins Iran is panicking right now: Currency crunch and kicking it out of oil market
  • 1 hour Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 2 hours Investing in Oil & Gas
  • 3 days Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 50 mins Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 3 days will oil hold?
  • 3 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 3 days Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline
  • 2 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 3 days Robot Completes Hardest Job Known to Man

Breaking News:

Kuwait Plans Massive Oil Tanker Expansion

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil prices are holding steady…

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

If Saudi Arabia really is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Plans Massive Oil Tanker Expansion

By Irina Slav - Apr 23, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT Tanker

Despite the ongoing oil production cuts across OPEC, Kuwait has announced plans to expand its oil and oil product tanker fleet twofold over the next 20 years to 60 vessels, the chief executive of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Nizar al-Adsani said as quoted by S&P Platts today.

The move is the latest indication that in spite of hints, the production cuts may not be in the long-term plans of all members. Several OPEC producers have production expansion plans on their agendas, most notably Iraq, OPEC’s number-two, and now Kuwait.

Currently, Kuwait has 28 tankers at its disposal, of which 12 are for crude oil, 10 are for oil products, and four are LPG carriers. The remaining four are bunkering tankers. Yet, "To service KPC's international marketing trade requirements, we will expand our fleet, especially for product carriers," al-Adsani said at the Middle East Petroleum and Gas event in Abu Dhabi.

KPC will buy two more oil tankers in the next three years and another four by 2040, the CEO said, along with 11 more oil product vessels and one more LPG carrier.

By the same year, Kuwait plans to expand its oil production capacity to 4.75 million bpd from the current 3.2 million bpd, which will take some US$400 billion in new investment. Before that, however, by 2020, Kuwait plans to ramp up its production capacity to 4 million bpd.

Related: The New Alaskan Oil Rush

Refining capacity will also grow, from 936,000 bpd at the moment to 2 million bpd by 2035.

At the same time, the Kuwaiti energy minister earlier this month signaled an extension of the production cuts might be what the future holds, which could interfere with the country’s expansion plans unless it is counting on troubled Venezuela’s fast-falling output.

“In June, we will have a chance to meet and review the agreement,” the minister said, as quoted by Bloomberg last week. “Market situations will determine if there will be a permanent agreement between OPEC and independent producers to enforce market stability.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Halliburton Returns To Q1 Profit On Strong North America Business

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Trump Slams OPEC For Manipulating Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com