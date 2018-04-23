Terror Attack Shuts Down Libyan Oil Pipeline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.43 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.50 +0.44 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.36 -0.60 -0.85%
Urals 5 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.12 -0.73 -1.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 69.98 -0.50 -0.71%
Murban 4 days 73.08 -0.45 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.07 -1.16 -1.68%
Basra Light 4 days 71.32 +0.36 +0.51%
Saharan Blend 4 days 73.33 -1.18 -1.58%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -1.16 -1.56%
Girassol 4 days 72.32 -1.16 -1.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.36 -0.60 -0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.78 +0.37 +0.75%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 46.40 -1.43 -2.99%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.30 +0.07 +0.10%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.50 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.40 -0.58 -0.95%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.40 -0.93 -1.59%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.40 -0.93 -1.59%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.40 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.90 -1.93 -2.93%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.40 -0.68 -1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 4 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.33 +0.33 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 4 days 62.33 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.28 +0.09 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.83 +0.09 +0.14%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 3 days Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 1 min Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 55 mins Michael Bloomberg Contributes $4.5 Million For Paris Climate Deal After Trump Bails
  • 10 mins Iran is panicking right now: Currency crunch and kicking it out of oil market
  • 1 hour Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 2 hours Investing in Oil & Gas
  • 3 days Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 50 mins Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 3 days will oil hold?
  • 3 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 3 days Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline
  • 2 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 3 days Robot Completes Hardest Job Known to Man

Breaking News:

Kuwait Plans Massive Oil Tanker Expansion

Alt Text

19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

According to Saudi sources, the…

Alt Text

Exxon’s Favorable Guyana Oil Deal Won’t Happen Again

ExxonMobil’s oil discovery off Guyana…

Alt Text

Oil Market Uncertain As Geopolitical Fears Fade

Oil prices are showing signs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Terror Attack Shuts Down Libyan Oil Pipeline

By Irina Slav - Apr 23, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Libya

The pipeline feeding crude from the Waha oil field into Libya’s Es Sider export terminal has been shut down for repairs after a fire broke out during the weekend.

An early report by Reuters cited a source from the pipeline operator Waha Oil Company who said the pipeline had been attacked by “a terrorist group.” Later, parent company NOC tweeted that preliminary investigation of the fire confirmed that the cause of the fire was a deliberate attack on the pipeline.

Repairs should last a few days, NOC also said, with the loss of production during the period estimated at 80,000 bpd. Waha Oil operates the same-name field in partnership with ConocoPhillips, Total, and Hess. The field last month produced an average 300,000 bpd, the same as Libya’s largest field, Sharara—itself the target of several deliberate outages.

This is the second attack on the pipeline over the last five months. Last time, repairs led to the same loss of production.

Libya’s production and oil transport infrastructure in general is often the target of attacks by various militant groups seeking to gain an edge over rivals in the chaos that is Libyan politics right now. Because of this, the country is considered an important swing factor for oil prices.

Related: A Natural Gas Giant Like No Other

Recently, there has been another factor contributing to the North African country’s significance for oil markets: General Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the LNA, which two years ago wrested control over Libya’s four oil export terminals from the Petroleum Facilities Guard.

There were reports recently that Haftar has serious health problems, with some media even claiming that he was dead. Some industry observers believe that Haftar’s death could send oil to US$100 a barrel as any semblance of order in Libya breaks down into chaos once again, undoubtedly leading to more production outages and pipeline blockades.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Hottest Commodity Play In 2018

Next Post

19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

 A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

 Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

 Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com