U.S. Natural Gas Demand Set To Climb As Cold Weather Closes In

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.47 +1.29 +1.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.01 +1.09 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.90 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.461 -0.125 -3.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.031 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 76.53 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.031 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 22 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 15 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Aims To Become The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy In 2023

Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered…

Investment In Low-Carbon Energy To Hit $620 Billion This Year

Investment In Low-Carbon Energy To Hit $620 Billion This Year

Global spending on low-carbon energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Natural Gas Demand Set To Climb As Cold Weather Closes In

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2023, 2:22 AM CST

A forecast for a coming cold spell prompted a rise in the price of natural gas in the United States on Tuesday as it pointed to stronger demand for the commodity. On Wednesday morning, however, natural gas prices were falling once again as mild weather set in and storage levels remained above the five-year average.

There will be some upward pressure on U.S. natural gas prices throughout the month as the cold spell is forecast for the final week of January.

Even with a brief rebound, natural gas prices in the United States remain much lower than they were last year, when at one point they flirted with $10 per million British thermal units as U.S. LNG exports broke record after record to satisfy Europe’s demand for gas.

On Tuesday, the first trading day for this week in the U.S., natural gas futures were trading at close to $3.7 per mmBtu. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, those prices dropped back below $3.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather forecast that pushed natural gas prices higher will begin to materialize this weekend, when Arctic weather will move down into the United States and more specifically into the western and central parts of the country.

“Cold air will finally advance into the East next week, resulting in below normal temperatures covering most of the U.S.,” helped by “several reinforcing cold shots into the northern U.S.,” NatGasWeather said, as quoted by Natural Gas Intelligence.

The cold spell will probably only have a temporary effect on gas prices because production continues to grow and limit the upside potential of prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, with prices so much lower now, there may be a limit to production growth in turn, Reuters reported earlier this month.

U.S. natural gas production this year is seen gaining 2 percent, and another 2 percent in 2024. However, if prices remain low, producers may get discouraged to boost production in a market that may well swing into a surplus soon.

"2023 is gearing up to be oversupplied by more than 5.0 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day), which justifies the downward trend in prices," an energy consultant from East Daley Capital told Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Aims To Become The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy In 2023

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com