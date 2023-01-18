Saudi Arabia Aims To Become The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.43 +1.25 +1.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.96 +1.04 +1.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.51 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.454 -0.132 -3.68%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.581 +0.035 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 76.53 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.581 +0.035 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 22 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 15 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Aims To Become The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy In 2023

Qatar To Move Ahead With Ambitious Petrochemical Megaproject

Qatar To Move Ahead With Ambitious Petrochemical Megaproject

Qatar announced last week that…

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

Earlier this week, the Biden…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Aims To Become The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy In 2023

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2023, 3:14 AM CST

Saudi Arabia will become the fastest-growing economy this year thanks to its ambitious Vision 2030 reform program, the kingdom’s foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan said at this year’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

The official noted that the reform program aims to address all issues facing the economy of OPEC’s biggest oil producer and, among other things, reduce its dependence on oil as a source of budget revenues.

During his speech, he noted a decline in Saudi unemployment and the opening up of the labor market to more women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vision 2030, the brainchild of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, envisages the transformation of Saudi Arabia into a renewable energy power and home of the Neom smart city—the jewel in the reform crown of Prince Mohammed—that will cost an estimated $500 billion.

This transformation, however, will be financed with oil money so Saudi Arabia has been busy maximizing its revenues from the export of its most abundant commodity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year was a good one for the Saudi economy thanks to higher oil prices for much of the year, which helped its economy register strong growth, especially in the third quarter, when GDP expanded by 8.8% from a year earlier.

Thanks to the stronger performance of its oil industry, Saudi Arabia has forecast a budget surplus for this year, albeit a lot smaller than last year’s, at just 0.4 percent of GDP.

The budget for this year, announced in December 2022, totals some $296 billion, or 1.114 trillion riyals. Spending was reduced moderately and so were forecasts for budget revenues this year.

"The economic impact (of a moderate reduction in spending) is expected to be limited, especially with the PIF driving much of the investment activity," the chief economist of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank told Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Demand Set To Climb As Cold Weather Closes In

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com