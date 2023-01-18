Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.57 +1.39 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.07 +1.15 +1.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.51 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.452 -0.134 -3.74%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.583 +0.037 +1.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 76.53 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.583 +0.037 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 22 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 15 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Aims To Become The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy In 2023

The Future Of U.S. Offshore Oil Drilling Hangs In The Balance

The Future Of U.S. Offshore Oil Drilling Hangs In The Balance

The Biden Administration is finalizing…

IEA: World Needs $4.5 Trillion Investment In Clean Energy Tech By 2030

IEA: World Needs $4.5 Trillion Investment In Clean Energy Tech By 2030

In a new report, the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 18, 2023, 1:09 AM CST

Venezuela’s PDVSA has suspended most of its crude oil exports for a review of the contractual terms that will be conducted under the new head of the company.

The review aims to make sure there will be no payment defaults, Reuters reports, noting that since the imposition of U.S. sanctions on the trade in Venezuelan, PDVSA has had to resort to middlemen to market its oil and this has created complications with payments.

Sanctions on Venezuelan oil trade were introduced in 2019 by the Trump administration, and the Biden administration’s decision to ease some of those sanctions came after the resumption of talks last year between the government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition, which led to the signing of a U.S.-brokered accord between the government and the opposition in order to resolve the country’s political turmoil. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension takes place just weeks after PDVSA restarted deliveries of oil to the United States after Washington gave Chevron the green light to return to its operations in the country provided the oil produced from these operations goes to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s oil industry, crippled as it is by U.S. sanctions, remains a big earner. In fact, Caracas said it expected income from oil exports to finance as much as 65 percent of the state budget for this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

More specifically, the Venezuelan government has stipulated a budget of $14.7 billion for this year, of which $9.34 billion should come from PDVSA—up 14 percent on 2022.

This means that PDVSA will either have to boost production or pray for another surge in international oil prices. Last year, production averaged 600,000 bpd to 700,000 bpd, significantly lower than the target of 1 million bpd President Nicolas Maduro had announced.

 Now, the contract review will likely also affect both production and, consequently, exports of crude oil.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Gas Flowing To Freeport LNG, Restart Timeframe Unchanged

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Demand Set To Climb As Cold Weather Closes In

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com