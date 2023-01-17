Bullish Catalysts Are Mounting For Copper

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 80.18 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 86.66 +2.20 +2.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.21 +1.57 +1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 3.586 +0.167 +4.88%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.545 +0.012 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 4 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.545 +0.012 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.94 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.55 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.68 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.83 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.64 -0.67 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.61 +1.47 +2.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.01 +1.47 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.26 +1.47 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.41 +1.47 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.41 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.36 +1.47 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.71 +1.47 +2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Gas Flowing To Freeport LNG, Restart Timeframe Unchanged

U.S. Oil Production Didn't Reach An All-Time High In 2022, But It Might In 2023

U.S. Oil Production Didn't Reach An All-Time High In 2022, But It Might In 2023

U.S. oil production bounced back…

The Global Mining Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

The Global Mining Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Metals and minerals are set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Bullish Catalysts Are Mounting For Copper

By ZeroHedge - Jan 17, 2023, 3:30 PM CST

Copper jumped above $9,000/t for the first time since June at the beginning of 2023 on optimism about China's economy, after Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid policy.

We believe there is more upside for copper prices as demand in China picks up after the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of this month.

Copper benefits from zero-Covid exit

Copper has been rallying since late November amid a series of supportive policies in China and Beijing’s abrupt abandonment of Covid controls. The red metal has also received support from the weaker US dollar, which slid to a near seven-month low recently on growing expectations for a less hawkish Federal Reserve after cooler inflation and employment data.

In our November outlook, we said China remained the big question mark for the copper market going forward. There have been important developments since then, with China making a full U-turn on its zero-Covid strategy.

The virus was officially downgraded on 8 January when international arrivals were no longer required to quarantine.

China’s lifting of Covid measures will, in time, help the economy to normalise, our China economist believes. But we can expect the short-term to be dominated by the very high level of Covid cases, which have come at a time when the economy is already very weak.

Looking at other economies in the region which have suffered similar severe waves of Covid (India’s Delta wave) we would expect this wave to last no more than three months at which time the economy could start to revert to a more normal footing. Zeng Guang, the former chief scientist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, has recently said that China’s Covid outbreak could continue for another two to three months.

However, this could also coincide with the US and Europe entering recession, which will weigh on any manufacturing recovery and export growth even as China’s domestic issues abate.

We believe, for copper, China’s Covid policy change should prove supportive for demand in the medium to long run, although rising Covid infections could weigh on demand in the immediate term.

Copper is rising on China reopening, slower Fed rate hikes

Property stimulus improves confidence

Beijing has released a raft of policy measures in recent weeks which have increased confidence that the economy is stabilising, improving the outlook for industrial metals, including copper. For almost two decades, China’s property sector growth and the country’s rapid urbanisation have been the key driver of growth for copper demand. 

ADVERTISEMENT

China will return to “normal” growth soon as Beijing steps up support for households and businesses, Guo Shuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, told state media recently.

The world’s biggest consumer of copper is expected to quickly rebound because of the country’s optimised Covid response and after its economic policies continue to take effect, Guo said.

In its most recent move, China is planning to allow some property firms to add leverage by easing borrowing caps and pushing back the grace period for meeting debt targets. The move would relax the strict “three red lines” policy which had contributed to a historic property downturn, hitting demand for industrial metals. The easing would add to a raft of policy moves issued since November to bolster the ailing property sector, which accounts for around a quarter of the country’s economy.

China’s economy ended 2022 in a major slump. Factory activity in the country contracted in December at the fastest pace in nearly three years. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slumped to 47 last month from 48 in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

It was the biggest drop since February 2020 and also marked the third straight month of contraction for the index.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which measures activity in the services sector, plunged to 41.6 last month from 46.7 in November. It also marked the lowest level in nearly three years.

And although the government has stepped up its support for the property market, the effects are still slow to take effect – home sales fell again in December. The 100 biggest real estate developers saw new home sales drop 30.8% from a year earlier to 677.5 billion yuan ($98.2 billion) in December, according to data from China Real Estate Information Corp. That compared with a 25.5% decline in November.

Housing prices fell 0.25% in December from the previous month, the 16th consecutive month of declines.

We believe more stimulus and infrastructure spending could be unveiled at the National People’s Congress in March, which is likely to boost demand for commodities further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global stocks at multi-year lows

The demand boost for copper comes at a time when global stockpiles held by exchanges remain low. Last year, shrinking inventories were overshadowed by weakening global demand, but a revival in demand this year could set up the market for further squeezes and spikes in prices.

Copper stocks in LME warehouses remain low, representing just two days’ worth of global usage. Inventories on the SHFE and COMEX are also extremely low. Between the three exchanges, global copper inventories are now down to just a few days of consumption.

More price upside ahead

We have increased our 2023 copper price forecast amid China’s reopening optimism, but we maintain a cautious view for the first quarter as Covid cases across China continue to rise. We now see copper prices averaging $8,700/t in the first quarter. We believe any further gains are likely to be capped as the Lunar New Year approaches.

Following a surge in cases, economic activity will start to revert to a more normal footing with demand recovering by the second quarter.

But we expect this to be temporary and China’s Covid policy change should prove supportive for copper demand in the medium and long term.

We believe that once China gets over the current wave of Covid-19 infections and the country learns to live with Covid, a recovery in Chinese demand will boost copper prices further.

We expect prices to continue to recover from the second quarter onwards on the back of improving reopening sentiment and tight inventories with prices hovering around $9,100/t in the fourth quarter.

However, global macroeconomic headwinds are likely to persist in 2023 and the risk of global recession will remain a threat to the demand recovery in China, capping further gains.

Any further spikes in copper prices will also depend on the US Federal Reserve's stance towards its monetary policy. Less aggressive tightening would limit any upside in the US dollar and could further boost copper prices.

Longer-term, we still believe copper demand will improve amid the accelerated move into renewables and electric vehicles (EVs). In EVs, copper is a key component used in the electric motor, batteries, and wiring, as well as in charging stations. Copper cannot be substituted in EVs or wind and solar energy, and its appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices over the next few years.

By ING Economics via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

OPEC’s December Production Jumped, But Remains Below Target

Next Post

Germany's Energy Spending Could Drop If Power Prices Remain Low

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com