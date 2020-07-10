U.S., Libya Suspect Maduro-Haftar Gold Trade Scheme

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.60 +0.98 +2.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.28 +0.93 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.01 -0.60 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.26 -0.31 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.96 -0.70 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 36.12 -1.28 -3.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 20 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 1 day No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 1 day The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 13 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 17 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 2 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth

Breaking News:

Marathon’s Texas City Refinery Restarting

10 Energy Stocks Defying The COVID-19 Slump

10 Energy Stocks Defying The COVID-19 Slump

The COVID-19 crisis has hit…

Will Working From Home Increase Emissions?

Will Working From Home Increase Emissions?

Research from the IEA concludes…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S., Libya Suspect Maduro-Haftar Gold Trade Scheme

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 10, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

The United States and Libya are probing a suspected scheme in which eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar is allegedly paying Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Venezuela U.S. dollars in exchange for gold, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting Western and Libyan security officials.

Libya’s government, against which Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and affiliated factions are fighting in the civil war, has been tracking the commander’s private jet, which appears to have traveled to Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

According to the investigations reported by the Journal, the plane is suspected of loading gold in Venezuela, delivering cash in U.S. dollars to Maduro’s regime, which is cut off from the international oil trade by strict U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. and the United Nations are assisting the Libyan government with tracking the movements of Haftar’s private jet, the Journal’s sources said.

Last month, David Schenker, Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, said on a press briefing:

“I – we’ve been tracking those reports on Haftar’s trip – alleged trip to Venezuela. The allegations are concerning.”

“Haftar has been concerned his accounts could be frozen if he comes under sanctions” and would rather have gold, which is more difficult to track, a European security official told the Journal.

Haftar’s LNA and affiliated factions occupied Libya’s oil export terminals and oilfields in January, choking off Libyan oil exports and sending its production plunging to less than 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million before the blockade. 

Apart from the alleged gold trade with Libyan commander Haftar, Venezuela is also cooperating with Iran in a gold-for-services scheme, according to U.S. officials.

U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said earlier this year that Maduro’s regime is paying Iran in gold for help with Venezuela’s crumbling oil industry.

Iran is also sending tankers loaded with gasoline to Venezuela—shipments that U.S. federal prosecutors are trying to cut off

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shorts To Make Tesla The First Stock With $20 Billion Bet Against It 

Next Post

Marathon’s Texas City Refinery Restarting

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com