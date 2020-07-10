Shorts To Make Tesla The First Stock With $20 Billion Bet Against It 

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.60 +0.98 +2.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.28 +0.93 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.01 -0.60 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.26 -0.31 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.96 -0.70 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 36.12 -1.28 -3.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 20 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 1 day No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 1 day The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 13 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 17 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 2 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth

Breaking News:

Marathon’s Texas City Refinery Restarting

The Largest Oil Inventory Increase In History

The Largest Oil Inventory Increase In History

Oil inventories generally increase in…

Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

Russia and China see further…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shorts To Make Tesla The First Stock With $20 Billion Bet Against It 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 10, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Short interest on Tesla is set to make the EV maker's stock the first stock to hit US$20 billion in bets against it, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed, as short sellers seem unfazed by Elon Musk's open mocking in recent days.  

Short interest in Tesla has reached US$19.95 billion, S3 Partners data, cited by Business Insider, shows.

While Tesla's stock continues to rally, closing at a record $1,394 on Thursday, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of S3 Partners, said in a note on the same day that Tesla is a candidate for a short squeeze.

Early on Thursday, Dusaniwsky tweeted that Tesla short interest was $19.19 billion, with 14.05 million shares shorted, or 9.5 percent of the float.

"If Tesla's stock price continues to trend upward, we expect even more short covering as mark-to-market losses accumulate," Dusaniwsky wrote in the note, adding that "Traders can expect a squeeze on their shoulder from their controllers to trim or close out their positions as their Tesla losses breach risk limits."

After the rally of Tesla's stock in recent weeks, Elon Musk mocked last week Tesla's short sellers, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Musk asked, 'Who wears short shorts?', and said that "Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim," and "Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times."

Musk also tweeted a profane play on the regulator's initials, "SEC, three letter acronym, middle word is Elon's."

During the weekend, Musk launched the red-and-gold short shorts line, Tesla Short Shorts, on Tesla's website at $69.420 apiece. The description of the short shorts, which sold out in minutes, reads at the end, "Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA Sees Lower-Than-Previously Expected Demand Loss This Year

Next Post

U.S., Libya Suspect Maduro-Haftar Gold Trade Scheme

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com