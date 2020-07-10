Marathon’s Texas City Refinery Restarting

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.60 +0.98 +2.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.28 +0.93 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.01 -0.60 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.26 -0.31 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.96 -0.70 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 36.12 -1.28 -3.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 20 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 1 day No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 1 day The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 13 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 17 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 2 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth

Breaking News:

Marathon’s Texas City Refinery Restarting

Will Argentina's Oil Industry Survive This Crisis?

Will Argentina's Oil Industry Survive This Crisis?

Argentina’s oil industry is dealing…

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For The Third Consecutive Month

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For The Third Consecutive Month

Brent oil prices rose early…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Marathon’s Texas City Refinery Restarting

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 10, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) began restarting its 585,000 bpd refining complex in Galveston Bay that has been shuttered for more than a month now, according to Reuters sources.

The complex—America’s second-largest refinery after Motiva--was shut on May 23rd as part of a massive overhaul.

Marathon did not confirm the plans to restart, but the sources indicate that its 225,000 bpd Pipestill 3B crude distillation unit will be back in production sometime early next week. Pipestill 3B is one of two units tasked with breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for the remaining production units, which are also shuttered.

Some of those units, according to the sources, are expected to be back up by the end of this month.

The refinery overhaul was supposed to take place in March, but Marathon pushed back the work in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by the large number of contract workers that the work would require.

The refinery is capable of producing gasoline, distillates, aromatics, heavy fuel oil, dry gas, fuel-grade coke, propylene, and sulfur, according to Marathon’s website.

Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery has been rocked with cases of the coronavirus, infecting as many as 100 workers so far, Reuters sources said yesterday, most of which were the contract workers tasked with this overhaul.

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s stock was trading up nearly 9% on Friday.

Marathon’s refinery is coming online as a unit of Shell’s Deer Park refinery in Texas is shutting due to the demand crash. Shell announced on Friday it would close its sulfur recovery unit of the 318,000 bpd complex for months. The refinery has been operating at just 75% of its total capacity. Shell’s Deer Park refinery has had 50 reported cases of the virus.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S., Libya Suspect Maduro-Haftar Gold Trade Scheme

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com