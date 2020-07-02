U.S. Looks For Ways To Cut Off Iranian Gasoline Shipments To Venezuela

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 42.77 +0.74 +1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 40.82 +0.50 +1.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.43 +2.15 +6.27%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Graph up Marine 2 days 42.55 +0.46 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.01 +0.83 +1.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.74 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.41 +0.88 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.97 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.42 +0.39 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 36.32 +0.55 +1.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.82 +0.55 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.22 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 35.32 +0.55 +1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.09 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.77 +0.55 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.46 +0.55 +1.25%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Looks For Ways To Cut Off Iranian Gasoline Shipments To Venezuela

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Federal prosecutors in the United States are looking to seize Iranian gasoline on tankers currently en route to Venezuela by filing a civil-forfeiture complaint, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, as the U.S. steps up sanctions and pressure against both Iran and Venezuela.

Four tankers loaded with gasoline are currently traveling to Venezuela, after the first of five tankers carrying Iranian fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela reached the country sitting on top of the world’s largest oil reserves in May.

Lack of diluents, lack of maintenance, lack of money, and lack of spare parts have forced Venezuela’s refineries to operate at very low processing rates, if at all, and the holder of the world’s biggest oil reserves doesn’t have enough gasoline for its people.   

Iran is helping Venezuela and warned the United States in May not to interfere with any Iranian fuel shipments to Venezuela in Caribbean waters.

Now U.S. federal prosecutors are looking to seize the gasoline en route to Venezuela, prevent future shipments, and not allow Iran to take the payment for the delivery. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Zia Faruqui, said in the civil-forfeiture complaint that the U.S. alleges that Mahmoud Madanipour, a businessman connected with the designated terrorist organization Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has arranged the gasoline shipments, the Journal reported.

Iran and Venezuela cooperate in other ways to get Iranian help for Venezuela’s oil industry, according to U.S. officials.

U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said earlier this year that Nicolas Maduro’s regime is paying Iran in gold for help with Venezuela’s crumbling oil industry. 

“Those planes that are coming in from Iran that are bringing things for the oil industry are returning with the payments for those things: gold,” Abrams said. 

In April alone, Venezuela loaded 9 tons of gold, worth around US$500 million, on airplanes for Iran, in exchange for Iranian help for repairing Venezuela’s crumbling refineries, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

