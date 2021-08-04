U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.96 -2.60 -3.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.19 -2.22 -3.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.154 +0.127 +3.15%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.068 -0.059 -2.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.244 -0.026 -1.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.244 -0.026 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.16 -0.70 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 69.56 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.96 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.31 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.41 -0.70 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.91 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.06 -0.70 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.55 -2.32 -3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.45 -0.70 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 20 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

Do Lithium Batteries Pose A Major Fire Hazard?

Following a three-day fire at…

Israeli-Managed Tanker Attacked Off The Coast Of Oman

Israeli-Managed Tanker Attacked Off The Coast Of Oman

An Israeli-managed tanker was attacked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 04, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Despite a marked rise in U.S. air travel numbers this year compared to 2020, jet fuel inventories have climbed in recent months as refiners boosted production, while jet fuel demand is still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Refiners in the United States have raised jet fuel production by almost 8 percent, or 102,000 barrels per day (bpd), since the first week of May, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

However, as of July 23, the combined total U.S. jet fuel inventory was 9.9 percent higher than the five-year (2016–2020) combined average due to increased jet fuel production and lower product supplied.

To compare, as of the same day, July 23, U.S. gasoline inventories were down 0.6 percent, and the combined total distillate fuel oil inventory was 6.8 percent below the five-year combined average.

Airline travel across the United States is picking up, but not at the same rate as car travel, which has led the recovery in gasoline consumption.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened 2,238,462 people at airport security checkpoints on Sunday, August 1, which was the highest checkpoint volume since the start of the pandemic, TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted on Monday.

Per EIA data, as of July 23, jet fuel product supplied—used as a proxy for jet fuel demand—was 14.8 percent lower than the pre-pandemic five-year average.

As a result of lower than pre-pandemic demand but rising jet fuel production, U.S. inventories of jet fuel have risen to 44.974 million barrels of kerosene-type jet fuel for the week ending July 16, and further, to 45.053 million barrels for the week to July 23.           

In addition, transportation constraints in the West Coast and the Rockies have also recently restricted supply to airports, the EIA said. These constraints, including limited pipeline or trucking capacity, would also have some—although a more limited—effect on the amount of jet fuel product supplied, the EIA added.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indian Refiners To Invest $27B To Raise Capacity By 20%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com