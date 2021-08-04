Spanish Oil Major Repsol May Resume Oil Exploration In Libya

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.09 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.28 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.140 -0.018 -0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.073 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.250 0.000 -0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.07 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 65.75 -2.41 -3.54%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.250 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.29 -0.30 -0.42%
Graph down Murban 1 day 71.95 -0.57 -0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 66.63 -1.37 -2.01%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 71.24 -1.76 -2.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 71.14 -1.23 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 70.07 -1.17 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.07 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 69.92 -1.04 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.49 -2.06 -3.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.15 -2.01 -3.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 67.15 -2.41 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 68.55 -2.41 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 64.00 -2.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 64.00 -2.41 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 66.55 -2.36 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 62.25 -2.81 -4.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.55 -2.32 -3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 62.10 -2.41 -3.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 66.05 -2.41 -3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 66.05 -2.41 -3.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.45 -0.70 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 1 day The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Spanish Oil Major Repsol May Resume Oil Exploration In Libya

Will Biden's Infrastructure Plan Threaten The U.S. Oil Industry?

Will Biden's Infrastructure Plan Threaten The U.S. Oil Industry?

Much was made about the…

Has The Oil Market Learned To Live With Covid?

Has The Oil Market Learned To Live With Covid?

Crude demand has stabilized somewhat…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Spanish Oil Major Repsol May Resume Oil Exploration In Libya

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 04, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Spain’s Repsol is willing to resume oil exploration activities in Libya in light of the improved security situation in the African OPEC member, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday after a meeting between Repsol representatives and NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla in Tripoli.

Repsol is a joint venture partner in the company Akakus Oil—along with NOC, France’s TotalEnergies, Norway’s Equinor, and Austria’s OMV—which operates the largest oilfield in Libya, Sharara, with a capacity to pump more than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).   

Repsol, which started oil exploration activities in Libya in the 1970s, suspended exploration of oil blocks in 2011 during the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

Repsol and NOC discussed at the meeting this week the need to carry out regular maintenance work on the surface equipment at the Sharara oilfield, which has stopped operations too many times in recent years because of port or oilfield blockades.

The possible return of Repsol to Libya’s upstream could be another oil major resuming operations in the country.

Earlier this week, Libya Herald reported, citing NOC, that Shell is considering resuming operations in Libya by contributing to oilfield developments and increasing marketing and refining activities.

Shell had suspended its upstream operations in Libya in 2012, abandoning exploration activities in two blocks in the country because of disappointing results. At the time, NOC said that Shell’s negative assessment of the blocks’ prospects did not reflect reality.

Now Shell, whose representatives visited Libya, discussed the possibility to help oilfield development in the African OPEC member, NOC said, as quoted by Libya Herald.

At the end of last year, NOC said that another European major, France’s TotalEnergies, planned to increase its investments in Libya’s oil industry.

NOC added it had discussed with the company raising Libya’s production to “the highest levels.”

TotalEnergies, the new name of Total, has stakes in several Libyan oil fields, including Sharara.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com