Indian Refiners To Invest $27B To Raise Capacity By 20%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.97 -2.59 -3.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.19 -2.22 -3.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.146 +0.119 +2.96%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.068 -0.058 -2.73%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.243 -0.028 -1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.243 -0.028 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.16 -0.70 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 69.56 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.96 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.31 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.41 -0.70 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.91 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.06 -0.70 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.55 -2.32 -3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.45 -0.70 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 20 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom boosted…

Russia’s Mediterranean Pivot Will Come At A Cost

Russia’s Mediterranean Pivot Will Come At A Cost

Russia’s attempt to gain influence…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Indian Refiners To Invest $27B To Raise Capacity By 20%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 04, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

India’s state-held oil refiners are planning to spend as much as US$27 billion (2 trillion Indian rupees) on raising the country’s refining capacity, junior oil minister Rameswar Teli told Parliament on Wednesday.

India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, hopes to lift its refining capacity by 20 percent by 2025 over its current refining capacity of around 5 million barrels per day (bpd).

“The refining industry has been modernized and upgraded continuously with the indigenous and imported technologies for refining cost reduction,” Teli told lawmakers in a written reply to questions, as carried by Reuters.

India is also investing in nearly doubling by 2025 its petrochemical production capacity from the current 3.2 million tons annually.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest oil refiner in the country, looks to boost its crude oil refining capacity by one-third over the next half-decade as it believes that gasoline and diesel demand will continue to rise in India, IOC’s chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya told Bloomberg last month.

“I firmly believe all forms of fuel will have a place to stay -- fossil fuels will be there,” Vaidya told Bloomberg in an interview published in July.

“Consumption is going from leaps and bounds and energy security is the primary concern for me, which may not be the concern to the developed world,” IOC’s top executive said.

IOC is investing US$13 billion in its capacity expansion, which will raise its crude oil processing capabilities to as much as 2.15 million bpd.

IOC operates 11 of India’s 23 refineries and has a 51-percent share of crude and product pipelines (by length) and 42-percent of all retail fuel outlets, Fitch Ratings said in mid-July, when it affirmed IOC’s rating at BBB-.

IOC’s strategy continues to be based on the demand for fossil fuels, unlike that of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries. In June, chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Industries plans to invest more than US$10 billion over three years in a new business unit that will build solar module, battery storage, electrolyser, and fuel cell factories.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Donut Makers Urge Biden To Change Biofuel Policy

Next Post

U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com