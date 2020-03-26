U.S. Gasoline Demand Plummets Despite Low Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.98 +0.38 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.87 +0.22 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 18.95 -1.89 -9.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 22.05 -1.40 -5.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.84 +0.78 +4.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 9.110 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 9.090 +0.480 +5.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 25.34 +0.48 +1.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.89 +0.48 +1.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 20.24 +0.48 +2.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.74 +0.48 +2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.49 +0.48 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.99 +0.48 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.70 +0.77 +2.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 16.55 -1.89 -10.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.97 +0.48 +1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 3 hours TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 2 hours Trump to New York - DROP DEAD!
  • 14 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 3 hours Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 2 hours Dept of Energy ditches plans to buy Crude Oil for SPR
  • 1 day OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 15 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

IEA Boss Warns Demand Will Plunge By 20 Million Barrels Per Day

Oil Prices Are Set To Plunge Again

Oil Prices Are Set To Plunge Again

Oil prices have been on…

Rig Count Plummets As Oil Price War Rages On

Rig Count Plummets As Oil Price War Rages On

Baker Hughes reported that the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Gasoline Demand Plummets Despite Low Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Mar 26, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT Gasoline

Demand for gasoline in the United States fell by 859,000 bpd, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly petroleum status report. According to Reuters, this is the sharpest demand decline since last September.

Total fuel demand also declined, almost 2.1 million bpd last week, as lockdowns begin to weigh on consumption.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported gasoline pumps are sitting idle as people cancel their travel plans amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 68,500 Americans and killed more than 1,000.

The situation is unusual. Gasoline is getting cheaper because of tanking crude oil prices, but drivers in the most car-loving country in the world cannot take advantage of these lower prices because they have to self-isolate at home. The United States consumes about 20 million bpd of oil and products, with gasoline consumption at 9 million bpd.

The worst is yet to come, according to analysts, as expectations are the number infected with Covid-19 will continue to rise for a while, possibly forcing an extension of the social distancing measures that prompted the drop in gasoline consumption.

“We would estimate commuting and leisure driving will be down up to 50%, with most impact in the northern states where the virus spreads faster now,” a partner in Rystad Energy told Reuters.

Related: World’s Largest Oil Trader Says Demand Could Plummet By 20 Million Bpd

The global situation for demand is not much better. Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy told Bloomberg earlier this week that the coronavirus pandemic could, at its peak, wipe out as much as 15 to 20 million bpd in global oil demand.

“It’s pretty huge in terms of anything we’ve had to deal with before,” Vitol’s chief executive said.

Global oil storage is filling up fast in this context, Reuters reported earlier this week, despite rising costs of storage,--in some cases by as much as 100 percent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Major Credit Agency Cuts Russia’s Economic Forecast As The Oil Price War Rages

Next Post

COVID-19 Upends Venezuela’s Already-Struggling Oil Sector

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com