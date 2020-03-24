Here’s Why Big Oil Stocks Are Rallying

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.07 -0.42 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.66 -0.33 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 20.84 +0.48 +2.36%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 23.45 +2.20 +10.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.06 +0.73 +4.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 27.19 +0.21 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 28.52 +0.63 +2.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 17.11 -0.26 -1.50%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 33.28 -0.29 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 24.13 -0.67 -2.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.86 -0.26 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 11.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 8.610 +0.650 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 24.86 +0.65 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.41 +0.65 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 19.76 +0.65 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.26 +0.65 +3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.01 +0.65 +2.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.51 +0.65 +4.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 25.93 +1.15 +4.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 18.44 +0.48 +2.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 +0.75 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.49 +0.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 14 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 mins TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 52 mins Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 10 hours Fed starts helicopter money. Buying everything . . Treasuries, Bonds, Asset Backed Securities, Corporate Debt.(Won't buy stocks). Start with $650 Billion ! Also Fed "Mainstreet Lending Program" announced has access UP TO $6 Trillion if needed.
  • 9 hours Leadership
  • 13 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 53 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 22 hours Wait till America opens their Q1 401k Investment Statements and see they have lost 35% of their retirement savings. They can blame the Authoritarian Chinese Communist Party..
  • 8 hours Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 13 hours S&P Limit Down Within 5 Minutes of Open

Breaking News:

Can The U.S. Convince Saudi Arabia To End The Oil War?

Alt Text

Not Even The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Can Save Oil Markets

The Senate has finally reached…

Alt Text

Russia Moves In On European Gas Markets As Oil Prices Crash

The coronavirus is likely to…

Alt Text

Prepare For The Next Wave Of Oil Bankruptcies

As debt continues to mount…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Here’s Why Big Oil Stocks Are Rallying

By Alex Kimani - Mar 24, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore

Under normal circumstances, a company's management suspending a share buyback program is construed to mean that it lacks confidence in the future or thinks the shares are overvalued, meaning the move does not usually go down well with investors.

But these are hardly ordinary times.

On a rare day for the battered energy sector, shares of leading oil majors are rallying hard after they suspended buybacks and cut CAPEX--but maintained the all-important dividend.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) announced a 20% cut in its FY 2020 guidance for organic capital and exploratory spending of $20B to $16B as well as suspension of its $4B stock buyback program, in a strong response to the oil price crash.

Chevron, however, has kept its dividend program intact with management reaffirming that it remains 'very secure:'

"The dividend is our number one priority and it is very secure," chimed CEO Michael Wirth on CNBC's Squawk Box. "We're taking actions to preserve cash. It will have some impact on production in the near term, but we've stayed with our financial priorities, which include protecting the dividend."

CVX shares have surged 16.8% at 12:00 pm ET on Tuesday. Chevron stock now sports a 9.52% yield--the highest in more than three decades--after the shares plunged nearly 50% YTD.

Chevron Corp. Dividend Trends

Source: MacroTrends

Chevron will end the first quarter having spent just $1.75B of the $5B earmarked for buybacks in the current financial year with no plans for further repurchases. Meanwhile, much of the CAPEX cuts will come in the Permian Basin--a key engine of Chevron's production growth. Chevron expects to cut production in the basin by 20%, translating into 125,000 fewer barrels of oil equivalent per day--or 2.5% of the basin's total current production. Related: What Will It Take To See $65 Oil Again This Year?

However, Chevron says it expects its global production to remain flat compared to a year ago despite less spending on drilling--a clear demonstration that shale companies have learned to drill more efficiently.

"The flexibility of our capital program allows us to respond to these unexpected market conditions by deferring short-cycle investments and pacing projects not yet under construction. At the same time, we are focused on completing projects already under construction that will start-up in future years while preserving our capability to increase short-cycle activity in the Permian and other areas when prices recover," said Jay Johnson, Chevron's Executive Vice President of Upstream, in a company release.

Chevron, though, did not provide any glimpse into what to expect for the upcoming earnings despite bemoaning the impact of Covid-19 and a glut in supply.

Chevron is not alone in launching solid austerity measures.

On Tuesday, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) followed in the shoes of Europe's Big Oil; Italy's Eni SpA, French major Total SA and Norway's Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) by suspending its share buyback program.

Shell has announced plans to lower operational costs by $3B-$4B p.a. over the next 12 months and cut FY20 CAPEX guidance to $20B compared to the previous guidance of ~$25B. The Dutch oil and gas giant has suspended its share buyback program after completing the current share buyback tranche and has also launched a divestment program of more than $10B of assets in the current financial year, depending on market conditions.

Europe's Big Oil--once regarded as a bastion of predictable shareholder paybacks--is now curbing investor returns and also trimming CAPEX as low oil prices continue to crash energy markets. The companies are saddled with debt, and many have been forced to significantly cut back on investments. Related: Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

RDS.A shares have rocketed 21.2% at 12:50 pm ET on Tuesday's session and now sport a juicy forward yield of 14.0%.

Rising tide

Source: CNN Money

They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and the entire sector is flying in early morning trade. The benchmark Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has rallied 13.5% at 12:30 am ET on Tuesday as crude oil prices surged on hopes the U.S.senate will soon approve a $2T coronavirus aid package that could potentially support oil demand. 

April WTI crude has climbed +5.1% to $24.56/bbl while May Brent has risen +3.9% to $28.08/bbl on expectations of a weaker dollar since the stimulus package will increase the money supply.

Exxon Mobil Corp.(NYSE: XOM), the biggest Western oil major, has no buyback program in place and is yet to announce new measures in response to the crisis. XOM, one of the heaviest CAPEX spenders, needs ~$77 a barrel to fund its ambitious capital spending and dividend from cash flows. Still, XOM shares have rallied 11.3% on at the time of this writing.

Not everybody is sanguine that the good times will last, though.

Whereas U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has voiced confidence that a stimulus deal will be reached soon, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA, has warned that volatility is likely to remain high and the rally could end up being short-lived.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Major Acquisition Gives The World’s First Green Ride-Share Another Edge

Next Post

Prepare For The Next Wave Of Oil Bankruptcies
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Andrew Doolittle on March 24 2020 said:
    Purely technical jump today. Having said that enormous pain for short sellers in this beaten down sector might be a factor. There is enormous room for growth given US production, exports, cheap refining stock, global demand from for example the Middle East ironically and of course Japan, Mexico, Great Britain, Canada etc.

    Even Venezuela has been importing US oil for many years now given the economic collapse there.

    The massive US lng boom is I think responsible for much of this sell off that has been going on for many years(since Putin invaded Ukraine in 2014). The USA is obviously a massive producer of healthcare related material but this pales in comparison with transportation equipment, telecom equipment, financial services, media, etc. The bulk of this is domestically produced and consumed making *energy exports* a well nigh meaningless notation for demand as is true of *coronavirus cures* and *mere trillions.* The USA is a material producer of gold of course. Should today's *Turnaround Tuesday* soaring in equities be validated tomorrow that might equal a 2nd entry point technically speaking(2 up days in a row).

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring
What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com