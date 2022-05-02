U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 105.7 +0.48 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.2 +0.57 +0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.643 +0.168 +2.25%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.260 +0.055 +1.31%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.501 -0.009 -0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 min 103.7 +0.48 +0.46%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.501 -0.009 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 4 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 154 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 90.14 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 90.59 -0.67 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 106.8 -0.67 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 105.1 -0.67 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 103.0 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 102.2 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 105.8 -0.67 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 100.4 -0.67 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 112.0 -0.50 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.00 -0.50 -0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.7 +0.33 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 14 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 hour "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 1 day "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Germany Courts India On Energy While New Delhi Deals With Russia

Rising Food And Fuel Prices Could Cripple Global Economic Growth

Rising Food And Fuel Prices Could Cripple Global Economic Growth

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

Goldman’s Top 5 Shale Plays For 2022

Goldman’s Top 5 Shale Plays For 2022

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink expects…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

By Michael Kern - May 02, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

Domestic supplies of gasoline and diesel in the United States are dwindling as record volumes of fuel are being exported from the Gulf Coast, BNN Bloomberg reports.  

Citing Vortexa tracking data, Bloomberg said that up to 2.09 million bpd of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel shipped out of the Gulf Coast last month. That rate represents the highest volume since 2016 based on known data. 

And it wasn’t destined to help Europe out of its energy crisis. Instead, the report says that most exports went to Latin America, and that is not expected to slow in the near term. 

Bloomberg says that countries in South America will burn diesel fuel at a high rate as the winter season sets in, while Mexico is scooping up large volumes of gasoline from the U.S.

This situation is expected to lead to demand destruction overseas, first, resulting in domestic consumers being able to “outcompete” foreign buyers, Bloomberg cited Houston-based Lipow Oil Associates LLC as saying. 

At the same time, it’s diesel that is raking in the profits for American oil refineries focusing on increased output due to wild margins that will only calm down once gasoline output fails to meet domestic summer driving demand, according to Bloomberg. 

Diesel prices, which hit a record $5.16 per gallon last week and have remained on average $1 per gallon higher than gasoline prices, are largely being blamed for the higher prices Americans are paying for consumer goods, which primarily need to be shipped by a trucking industry that relies on diesel. 

On Monday, diesel prices rose further to $5.321 per gallon, according to AAA. 

In a Monday report, Citi noted that the increase in diesel prices had resulted in a decline in the freight industry’s free cash flow from 21% in March to 19% in April. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Rejects Russia’s Ruble-For-Gas Scheme, Warns Of Supply Shock

Next Post

Germany Courts India On Energy While New Delhi Deals With Russia

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com