  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 14 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 hour "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 1 day "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova

Germany Courts India On Energy While New Delhi Deals With Russia

By Charles Kennedy - May 02, 2022, 6:30 PM CDT

While Germany inks a $10-billion-plus energy deal with India, India is negotiating another crude oil deal with Russia. 

As energy alliances shift as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine, India is cutting deals on both sides of the divide. 

On Monday, Germany and India signed $10.5 billion in bilateral agreements to boost green energy, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz courts Indian support for the European Union’s plans to ban Russian oil. 

At the same time, India and Russia are in talks over a deal for 20 million barrels of crude oil from Russian state-owned Rosneft, with India eyeing a heavy discount. 

Talks now, according to Indian media, are over alternative payment mechanisms that would avoid sanctions. 

According to The Tribune, New Delhi is hoping to “stabilize its economic engagement with Russia” despite the potential impact of sanctions. 

“There is a possibility that these sanctions might impact us and that is why we are having inter-ministerial discussions and other conversations to see how we can keep our economic interactions with Russia stabilised and also to see how we can ensure our interests are not affected,” the daily quoted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

India has maintained “neutrality” on Ukraine, with its prime minister recently saying there could be no winner in this war. 

While Washington has offered to help India diversify away from Russian oil, heavily discounted prices that have resulted from self-sanctioning have made deals with Moscow far too attractive for New Delhi to resist. 

According to Reuters, in March and April, India purchased twice as much Russian oil as it did in all of 2021. 

Elsewhere in the game of shifting energy alliances, Europe is seeking other potential partnerships in Asia, most notably in Japan, where an EU-Japan summit will take place next week. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Join the discussion | Back to homepage



