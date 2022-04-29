Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 106.5 +1.17 +1.11%
Brent Crude 109.5 +1.91 +1.78%
Natural Gas 7.115 +0.227 +3.30%
Heating Oil 5.550 +0.415 +8.07%
Gasoline 3.506 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 104.2 +3.34 +3.31%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 3.506 +0.002 +0.07%

Graph down Marine 1 day 102.5 -0.24 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 1 day 104.6 -0.35 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 106.3 +2.63 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 150 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 108.3 +2.67 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 105.4 +2.33 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 90.82 +2.95 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 91.26 +3.34 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 107.5 +3.34 +3.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 105.8 +3.34 +3.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 103.7 +3.34 +3.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 102.9 +3.34 +3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 106.5 +3.34 +3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 101.1 +3.34 +3.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 95.50 +3.25 +3.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 99.31 +3.34 +3.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 29, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Diesel prices, the lifeblood of industry, have hit a record $5.16 per gallon, trending $1 per gallon higher than gasoline prices, with inventory shortages adding severe pressure and resulting in inflated prices for consumer goods. 

 “While gasoline prices get much of the attention, diesel, which broadly is the fuel that moves the economy, has quietly surpassed its recent record high as distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, have plummeted to their lowest level in years,” media quoted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, as saying. 

AAA records diesel at $5.18 per gallon as of early Friday. 

De Haan warned that if U.S. distillate inventories fall much further–by five million barrels–they will be lower than at any point in the last two decades.

In the first half of March, diesel and gasoline prices began to soar to record highs as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, coupled with post-pandemic economic recovery that has led to a continual uptick in demand. 

Loss of refining capacity will make the diesel crisis the most painful for the U.S. Northeast, and there is no indication of a reprieve in the near future, with GasBuddy predicting that diesel prices will remain high and continue to outpace gasoline prices. 

Record-high diesel prices continue to drive up the cost of consumer goods, which all have to be transported by a trucking industry powered by diesel engines.  

There is now concern that a ripple effect could see U.S. diesel prices topping $6 per gallon as Russia cuts off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. That could potentially force Europe to shift to other fuels, such as diesel, to fill in gaps. 

Diesel exports to Europe from the Middle East are also now soaring, Bloomberg reports, with the Russia-Ukraine war pushing prices up significantly. 

“I’ve started to use the term diesel ‘crisis’, Tom Kloza, head of global energy research at OPIS, told CNBC. “It clearly is a crisis that’s happening before our eyes. I wouldn’t rule out lines, shortages or $6 [price] in places beyond California. I wouldn’t say it’s a shortage yet. Europe, I think they’re headed for a shortage,” he said. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

