Brazil Moves Closer To Petrobras Privatization

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 118.9 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 120.9 +3.24 +2.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 8.523 +0.038 +0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 35 mins 4.280 +0.072 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 33 mins 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.8 -3.56 -3.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -4.08 -3.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 186 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.40 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.8 +1.61 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 34 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 16 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

China’s New Economic Stimulus Could Bolster Metals Demand

China’s New Economic Stimulus Could Bolster Metals Demand

Metals demand in China has…

Iron Prices Climb As China Reboots Its Economy

Iron Prices Climb As China Reboots Its Economy

China has begun lifting COVID…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Moves Closer To Petrobras Privatization

By Irina Slav - Jun 03, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

The Brazilian government is planning to move a step closer to the privatization of oil major Petrobras by including it in its privatization program, Reuters has reported, noting that analysts still remain skeptical that privatization will take place.

President Jair Bolosonaro, who is seeking re-election later this year, has been highly critical of Petrobras and its management, changing as many as three chief executives in just the past year or so. Earlier this week, the Brazilian President suggested splitting Petrobras into several parts before privatizing it.

Talk about taking the state oil major private is not new, but the move appears way too challenging for any progress to be made. Just weeks ago, the newly appointed energy ministry of Brazil said in his first news conference that the ministry would study the full privatization of Petrobras.

The state oil giant has recently been on a collision course with the President because of international crude oil price developments that have prompted Petrobras to increase retail fuel prices, especially the price of diesel, drawing the ire of the Brazilian President.

Bloomberg noted in a report from last month that there is a widely held belief in Brazil that as a state-owned company, the oil major should work to shield Brazilians from the effects of global market trends when it comes to setting local fuel prices.

Yet if the company is privatized, it will be putting the interests of its shareholders over the interests of its consumers, and that could lead to higher prices as well if international oil prices remain high.

Reuters this week quoted analysts from BTG Pactual as saying that the privatization of Petrobras would be a challenge from a political perspective and that the possibility of a deal taking place in the short to medium term “should be viewed with a great deal of skepticism."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax

Next Post

Ukraine Could Shut Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant If It Loses Control

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil
Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $10

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $10


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

NOPEC: America's Last Stand Against OPEC’s Drift To The East
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com