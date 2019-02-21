U.S. Devon Energy Looks To Quit Canada’s Oil Patch

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.91 -0.05 -0.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.12 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.722 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 6 hours 63.91 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
Urals 2 days 64.17 -0.13 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.68 +0.95 +1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.722 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 67.04 +0.68 +1.02%
Murban 1 day 68.38 +0.74 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.61 +0.34 +0.56%
Basra Light 1 day 69.87 +0.21 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.84 +0.34 +0.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 1 day 67.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 44.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 46.51 +0.71 +1.55%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 54.31 +0.71 +1.32%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 57.16 +0.71 +1.26%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.16 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.16 +0.71 +1.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.16 +0.71 +1.41%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.41 +0.71 +1.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.36 +0.71 +1.25%
Central Alberta 1 day 52.01 +0.71 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.27 +0.27 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.87 +0.83 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.37 +0.83 +1.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.82 +0.83 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 48 mins Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 15 mins Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 1 hour Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro closes border with Brazil
  • 4 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 5 mins Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 2 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 17 hours students walk out of school in protest of climate change
  • 22 hours North Korea's Kim To Travel To Vietnam By Train, Summit At Government Guesthouse
  • 2 days Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 1 day Europe Adds Saudi Arabia to Dirty-Money Blacklist
  • 1 day Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 1 day America’s Shale Boom Keeps Rolling Even as Wildcatters Save Cash

Breaking News:

U.S. Devon Energy Looks To Quit Canada’s Oil Patch

No End In Sight For Libya’s Oil Struggles

No End In Sight For Libya’s Oil Struggles

Libya’s oil production continues to…

The Oil Producer OPEC Is Overlooking

The Oil Producer OPEC Is Overlooking

While surging U.S. crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Devon Energy Looks To Quit Canada’s Oil Patch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 21, 2019, 10:00 PM CST Devon Oil company

Devon Energy has said that it will be looking to sell its Canadian assets to become a high-return U.S. oil growth business in what analysts described as a ‘long-overdue’ announcement from the U.S. oil company.

Earlier this week, Devon Energy said that its board of directors had authorized the company to pursue the separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets. Devon has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs to assist it in exploring strategic alternatives for its Canadian business. The firm expects to complete the separation of the Canadian assets by the end of this year, with data rooms expected to be open by the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Devon Energy’s upstream revenue dropped by 18 percent annually, “impacted by historically wide differentials in Canada, which negatively impacted the realized price on heavy oil production,” the company said, noting that it mitigated the weak pricing environment in Canada through its Western Canadian Select basis swap hedge position.

As Canadian oil production was growing last year, takeaway capacity constraints and maintenance at U.S. refineries in the fall of 2018 drove down the price of Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands—to as low as US$14 a barrel in October and November, with its discount to WTI at around US$50 a barrel.  

Devon Energy would be the latest non-Canadian oil firm to sell its oil sands assets in Canada. International oil majors have sold a number of oil sands assets in Canada since 2017, with Shell, ConocoPhillips, and Equinor some of the big companies that relinquished expensive oil sands operations after the low oil prices in 2016.  

Related: EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Lower

Devon Energy’s announcement that it wants out of Canada’s oil patch is “long overdue,” St. Louis-based Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland told Financial Post’s Geoffrey Morgan. The U.S. company may even be late to the party of divesting its Canadian business, Rowland noted. 

Various analysts briefed by Financial Post expect a wide range of a potential price tag for Devon’s Canadian assets—those range from as low as US$2.65 billion (C$3.5 billion) to as high as US$6.8 billion (C$9 billion). Potential suitors would include Canada-based companies, but analysts diverge on who would bid for Devon’s assets, because some Canadian producers are still heavily indebted from the 2017 acquisitions of oil sands from international majors, while for others, Devon’s operations may not be the best strategic fit. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Discusses Iran’s Oil Issue With South Korea

Next Post

U.S. Discusses Iran’s Oil Issue With South Korea

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com