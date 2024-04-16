U.S. Crude Inventories Grow But Gasoline, Distillates Fall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.38 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 90.02 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.09 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.684 -0.048 -2.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.818 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%
Chart Mars US 165 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.818 -0.004 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 72.21 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 87.56 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.81 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 88.61 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 79.01 -0.25 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.64 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.58 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.99 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Inventories Grow But Gasoline, Distillates Fall

Javier Blas: 10 Things Oil Traders Need to Know About Iran's Attack on Israel

Javier Blas: 10 Things Oil Traders Need to Know About Iran's Attack on Israel

Javier Blas analyzes the impact…

Market Sentiment Shifts as Buyers Resist Steelmaker Price Increases

Market Sentiment Shifts as Buyers Resist Steelmaker Price Increases

The steel market shows signs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude Inventories Grow But Gasoline, Distillates Fall

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 16, 2024, 3:52 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose this week by 4.09 million barrels for the week ending April 12, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API). Crude productions, including gasoline and diesel, however, were draws.

This comes after the API reported a 3.034 million barrel build in crude inventories in the week prior.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by another 0.7 million barrels as of April 12. Inventories are now at 364.9 million barrels—the highest point since last April.

Oil prices were trading down ahead of the API data release on Tuesday, despite market fears surrounding Israel’s looming response to Iranian attacks.  

At 4:13 pm ET, Brent crude was trading down 0.18% on the day at $89.94, up $0.40 per barrel from this time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was also trading down on the day by 0.15% at $85.28, and relatively flat week over week.  

Gasoline inventories fell this week by 2.51 million barrels, after falling 609,000 barrels in the week prior. As of last week, gasoline inventories were about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories fell this week by 427,000 barrels, after last week’s 120,000-barrel gain. Distillates were 5% below the five-year average for the week ending April 5, the latest EIA data shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cushing inventories saw a draw this week, falling 169,000 barrels after rising by 124,000 barrels in the previous week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com