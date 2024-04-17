The EU and U.S. Are Considering New Iran Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.94 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.61 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 89.79 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.676 -0.056 -3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.803 -0.019 -0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%
Chart Mars US 165 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.803 -0.019 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 71.63 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 86.98 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 85.23 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 88.03 -0.58 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.43 -0.58 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.64 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.58 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.99 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

U.S. to Set Up Global Carbon Leakage Task Force

Iran Plays Down Risk of Retaliatory Attack on Israel

Iran Plays Down Risk of Retaliatory Attack on Israel

Iran is playing down the…

Record Surge in Global Coal Capacity Led by China

Record Surge in Global Coal Capacity Led by China

China’s massive annual additions of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The EU and U.S. Are Considering New Iran Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Apr 17, 2024, 1:28 AM CDT

The European Union and the United States are considering additional sanctions against Iran, with Reuters noting the move sought to discourage Israel from retaliation for this weekend missile strike barrage that would inevitably lead to an escalation in the conflict.

The BBC cited Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as saying Brussels was currently working on the sanctions, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said news in this respect would be coming in the next few days.

"With respect to sanctions, I fully expect that we will take additional sanctions action against Iran in the coming days," Yellen told media, as quoted by Reuters. "We don't preview our sanctions tools. But in discussions I've had, all options to disrupt terrorist financing of Iran continue to be on the table," the Treasury Secretary also said.

Yellen went on to suggest that the new sanctions would target Iran’s oil industry, saying "Clearly, Iran is continuing to export some oil. There may be more that we could do.”

Additional sanctions on Iran’s oil may have a more pronounced effect on oil prices than the attack against Israel, a retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

So far, these events have failed to move prices much with the dominant sentiment being that escalation that could lead to supply disruption would be avoided. With the potential of new sanctions affecting Iran's oil flows, this may well change.

New sanctions would also target Iran’s missile and drone program, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"We anticipate that our allies and partners will soon be following with their own sanctions," Sullivan told media as quoted by the BBC. "These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Inventories Grow But Gasoline, Distillates Fall

Next Post

U.S. to Set Up Global Carbon Leakage Task Force

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com