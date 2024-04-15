Could The U.S. Become Lithium Independent?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.86 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 90.10 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.01 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.683 -0.008 -0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.798 +0.014 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.798 +0.014 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 90.09 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 4 days 90.55 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 87.59 +1.49 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 868 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 93.06 +1.77 +1.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 94.02 +1.52 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 321 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.89 +0.64 +0.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.45 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.24 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Breakthrough Paper-Based Battery Design Draws Inspiration from Plants

Breakthrough Paper-Based Battery Design Draws Inspiration from Plants

Researchers at Tohoku University have…

Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Baghdad is repairing the Kirkuk-Ceyhan…

The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled... For Now.

The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled... For Now.

Oil prices have been climbing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could The U.S. Become Lithium Independent?

By Alex Kimani - Apr 15, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The McDermitt Caldera, a volcanic crater on the Nevada-Oregon border, houses 20 to 40 million metric tons of lithium deposits.
  • Last month, the DoE announced a conditional loan of $2.26 billion to Lithium America’s Thacker Pass project in Nevada to be used for the construction of the company’s on-site refining facility.
  • Despite having some of the world’s biggest lithium resources, the United States currently has limited capabilities to extract, refine, and produce domestically sourced lithium.
Thacker pass

Last year, the U.S. made major lithium breakthroughs with the potential to make the country self-sufficient in the critical battery metal for decades. In September, a group of scientists funded by Lithium Americas Corporation (NYSE:LAC) reported that the McDermitt Caldera, a volcanic crater on the Nevada-Oregon border, houses 20 to 40 million metric tons of lithium deposits. For perspective, that volume is nearly double the 23 million metric tonnes found in Bolivia. 

In December, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it had confirmed that a massive lithium deposit tucked underneath California’s Salton Sea has a resource of more than 3,400 kilotons of lithium--enough to support over 375 million batteries for electric vehicles. Both estimates dwarf the 14 million metric tonnes of lithium resource the U.S. Geological Survey has so far managed to map.

Well, the Biden administration appears to be wasting no time trying to achieve the American dream of energy independence. After a dozen years of engineering, permitting and financing, Australia's Controlled Thermal Resources has finally begun construction of their Salton Sea lithium mine and geothermal power plant. The project will initially produce 25,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year and potentially up to 175,000 metric tons once completed. The plant will also generate 350 megawatts of round-the-clock geothermal power--the DoE estimates that Salton Sea’s  Known Geothermal Resource Area (KGRA) has about 2,950 megawatts (MW) of geothermal electricity generation capacity. Related: Russia Is Bringing Back Refining Capacity Hit by Ukrainian Drones

Meanwhile, last month, the DoE announced a conditional loan of $2.26 billion to Lithium America’s Thacker Pass project in Nevada to be used for the construction of the company’s on-site refining facility. 

According to the company, the illite-bearing Miocene lacustrine sediments at Thacker Pass contain extremely high lithium grades (up to ~1 weight % of Li), more than double the whole-rock concentration of lithium in smectite-rich claystones in the caldera and other known claystone lithium resources globally (<0.4 weight % of Li). 

The scientists have hypothesized that the unique lithium enrichment of illite at Thacker Pass resulted from secondary lithium- and fluorine-bearing hydrothermal alteration of primary neoformed smectite-bearing sediments, a phenomenon previously unknown. LAC plans to begin lithium production on the Thacker Pass project in 2026. 

"If they can extract the lithium in a very low energy intensive way, or in a process that does not consume much acid, then this can be economically very significant. The U.S. would have its own supply of lithium and industries would be less scared about supply shortages, "Belgian geologist Anouk Borst has told Chemistry World.

Federal investments by the Biden administration are supercharging America’s domestic lithium supply chain. Last year, Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) received $150 million to build a new processing plant in Kings Mountain. American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Cirba Solutions have received a combined $2.8 billion doled out by the administration to support 21 new, retrofitted and expanded?commercial-scale lithium processing and battery recycling facilities.

Bad News For Lithium Bulls

Source: Trading Economics

Despite having some of the world’s biggest lithium resources, the United States currently has limited capabilities to extract, refine, and produce domestically sourced lithium, typically importing nearly half of the lithium it consumes. However, the country could soon become self-sufficient in lithium, thanks to a rapidly-developing technology: direct lithium extraction (DLE).

DLE technologies are capable of extracting up to 90% of lithium in brine, much higher than ~50% extraction rates using conventional ponds. Another major benefit: they are capable of harvesting the metal in a matter of days compared to upwards of one year required to extract lithium carbonate from conventional evaporation ponds and open-pit mines. Direct lithium extraction also comes with an added ESG/sustainability bonus because they are able to recycle their fresh water and limit the use of hydrochloric acid.

Fastmarkets has forecasted that commercial-scale DLE projects could start coming online as soon as 2025 and could supply 13% of global lithium demand by 2030. 

Unfortunately for lithium bulls, a flurry of new mines coming online as well as novel extraction technologies are likely to put lithium prices under extreme pressure. Goldman Sachs has forecast that lithium carbonate supply will grow at a brisk 33% annual clip, outpacing lithium demand which is expected to grow at 25% p.a. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Our analysis suggests that DLE will widen, rather than steepen, the lithium brine cost curve with an average project likely sitting in the second or third cost quartile. With resulting additional lithium supply we also see risk that DLE implementation could extend the size and duration of lithium market surpluses/reduce deficits vs. our base case SD balance (without a pull forward of demand with new supply), where ~20-40% of LatAm brine projects implementing DLE (recovery from ~50% to ~80%) could add ~70-140ktpa LCE from 2028+, increasing GSe global raw supply by 8%,’’ according to Morgan Stanley.

Lithium carbonate in China is currently quoted at CNY 112,000 ($15,480) per tonne, struggling to stage a significant rebound since plunging to under CNY 100,000 ($13,820) earlier this year, a two-and-a-half-year low, thanks to a lithium oversupply and sluggish EV demand. EV sales in China in Q1 2024 increased 14.7% Y/Y, slowing from 20.8% in 2023 and well under the triple-digit growth rates commonly seen in late 2022. Experts have warned that the lithium market could remain oversupplied until 2027.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Rise and Fall of Master Limited Partnerships
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com