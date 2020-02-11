U.S. Budget Proposal Includes Sale Of 15 Mln Barrels Strategic Reserve Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.14 +0.57 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.23 +0.96 +1.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.017 +0.96%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 49.97 -0.90 -1.77%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph up Urals 1 day 51.85 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 43.72 -1.10 -2.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.017 +0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 53.70 -1.11 -2.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 55.44 -1.06 -1.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 43.18 -1.67 -3.72%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 56.25 -1.57 -2.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 55.60 -1.36 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 54.20 -1.20 -2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.14 -0.10 -0.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 27.07 -0.75 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 47.97 -0.75 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 49.97 -0.75 -1.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 42.17 -0.75 -1.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 41.57 -0.75 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 46.07 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 54.47 -1.93 -3.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 43.52 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 57.30 -1.25 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 7 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 14 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 4 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 36 mins Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 3 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 18 hours Owner
  • 2 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 15 hours Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 17 hours Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 14 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 33 mins OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 20 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction

Breaking News:

U.S. Budget Proposal Includes Sale Of 15 Mln Barrels Strategic Reserve Oil

Putin Eyes Profit Over Influence In Africa

Putin Eyes Profit Over Influence In Africa

While Russia has been playing…

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Copper prices are crashing as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Budget Proposal Includes Sale Of 15 Mln Barrels Strategic Reserve Oil

By Irina Slav - Feb 11, 2020, 10:30 AM CST SPR

The budget proposal President Trump released yesterday calls for the sale of 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the United States.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to fund various projects, including the $242-million “fixing” of a Naval Petroleum Reserve in California, Reuters reports.

Unlike with other proposals, this one might win bipartisan support: both Republican and Democratic legislators are in favor of sales from the SPR because its current level is above that required by international agreements about minimum necessary supplies and because two laws, passed in 2015 and 2018, respectively, also envisage sales of 15 million barrels of crude from the SPR this year and in 2021.

Another law, the 21st Century Cures Act, passed in 2016, called for the sale of some 25 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve between 2017 and 2019.

The U.S. government set up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve more than forty years ago, in the wake of the Arab oil embargo that made the United States acutely aware of just how dependent its economy was on imported crude. To avoid a repeat of the painful fuel shortages the embargo caused, the U.S. began stocking up on crude.

Related: The “Black Swan” Event That Could Unravel OPEC’s Efforts

Yet now times are as different as can be. The United States is producing about 13 million barrels of oil daily and imports average 6.6 million bpd, according to the latest weekly data from the Energy Information Administration. The U.S. is much less dependent on imports of oil.

In fact, In the last few years, the SPR has turned into what the former head of the EIA calls a piggy bank. Legislators have been selling portions of the reserve to plug budget holes and reduce deficits, and also for backing new bills.

This has sparked a dispute on the actual purpose of the SPR, with some, including President Trump a couple of years ago, arguing that it does not need to be as large as it is, and others countering that while local production may be good now, things could change, and having a cushion as solid as the SPR would be a smart idea.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Petrobras Breaks Another Oil Production Record

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter
U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com