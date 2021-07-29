U.S. And Russia Urge China And Europe To Get Involved In Nuclear Talks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins SellBuy 73.62 +1.23 +1.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 41 mins SellBuy 75.94 +1.20 +1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins SellBuy 4.059 +0.092 +2.32%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins SellBuy 2.189 +0.033 +1.55%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.351 +0.043 +1.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 71.37 +1.15 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.351 +0.043 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.55 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.68 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.40 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.46 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.03 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.38 +0.48 +0.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.79 +0.74 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.39 +0.74 +1.05%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.79 +0.74 +1.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.39 +0.74 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.39 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.04 +0.74 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.93 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.34 +0.74 +1.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.29 +0.74 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.29 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.74 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 mins The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 18 hours Withdrawl of American troops from Iraq and its direct impact on crude oil supply
  • 2 days China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution

Breaking News:

U.S. And Russia Urge China And Europe To Get Involved In Nuclear Talks

Climate Friendly Banks: The Key To A Sustainable Energy Transformation?

Climate Friendly Banks: The Key To A Sustainable Energy Transformation?

Some of the world’s biggest…

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

The rising price of battery…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. And Russia Urge China And Europe To Get Involved In Nuclear Talks

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 29, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Russia says it wants Britain and France to become part of wider nuclear arms control talks with the United States as Washington continues to seek China's inclusion in the negotiations.

Anatoly Antonov, Moscow's envoy to the United States, said on July 29 that enlarging the framework of the arms control talks to include more nuclear powers would be inevitable and that Russia sees Britain and France as priorities in that regard.

"This question has taken on particular relevance in light of London's recent decision to increase the maximum level of nuclear warheads by 40 percent -- to 260 units," Antonov said in comments published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, a day after senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted nuclear talks in Geneva.

In separate comments reported by the Interfax news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the head of the Russian delegation to the Geneva talks, said on July 29 that Washington wanted China to be included in wider talks on nuclear arms control.

The United States and Russia possess some 90 percent of the world's arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The exact agenda of the Geneva talks was not made public, but State Department spokesman Ned Price said the meeting was "substantive and professional" and the two sides agreed to hold a further plenary round of high-level talks in late September.

The rivals have been looking at strategic stability issues such as how to move beyond the New START treaty that Biden and Putin have agreed to extend until 2026.

New START first went into effect in 2011. The treaty limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads at 1,550, deployed strategic delivery systems at 700, and provides for a verification regime.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed last month to launch a bilateral dialogue on strategic stability to "lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lawsuit Threatens U.S. Lithium Mining Project

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com