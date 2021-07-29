Oil Tops $75 On Shrinking U.S. Crude Inventories

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.35 +0.96 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.70 +0.96 +1.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.069 +0.102 +2.57%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 2.183 +0.027 +1.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 +0.034 +1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 70.22 +0.87 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 +0.034 +1.45%

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.55 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.68 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.40 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.46 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.03 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.38 +0.48 +0.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.79 +0.74 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 71.39 +0.74 +1.05%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.79 +0.74 +1.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.39 +0.74 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.39 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 71.04 +0.74 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.93 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.34 +0.74 +1.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.29 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.29 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.74 +0.97%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Tops $75 On Shrinking U.S. Crude Inventories

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 29, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT
Brent crude futures topped $75 on Thursday morning as U.S. crude oil inventories fell to 7 percent below the five-year average, according to EIA data.

The September Brent crude futures contract rose 0.59% to $75.18 per barrel on Thursday at 10:30 p.m., EDT. The WTI benchmark, for its part, landed at $72.82 per barrel, up $0.44, or 0.59% on the day.

The rise in crude oil prices comes despite oil demand concerns on the back of mounting fears regarding Covid-19’s Delta variant and disappointing news of waning efficacy of the Pfizer jab after six months.

The decreasing inventories and steady-as-she-goes U.S. oil production is assuaging the fears that production increases will outpace demand increases. On the contrary, U.S. oil production has failed to make any meaningful gains over the last seven months. In December, oil production averaged roughly 11 million bpd, while July’s production has come within 200,000-400,000 bpd of that figure.

Meanwhile, oil inventories have continued to draw down during that time, shedding between 55 million and 68 million barrels total, depending on whether API or EIA data is used.

The data inspires confidence. Not necessarily that oil demand is roaring back, but that it is outpacing U.S. production. But that’s not to say that sunny days are here to stay.

Fluid Covid-19 developments, a possible uptick in oil supplies from Iran and Venezuela as sanctions are potentially reconsidered, and OPEC’s production plans all have a strong pull on oil prices.

Inventory and rig data, particularly in the United States, will continue to have a powerful effect on the markets. All eyes now will be on Friday’s rig count provided by Baker Hughes as well as Primary Vision’s Frac Spread count. When combined, the two data sets can give a look ahead at future U.S. oil production and the overall sentiment presiding over the U.S. oil industry.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

