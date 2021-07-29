Lawsuit Threatens U.S. Lithium Mining Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins SellBuy 73.62 +1.23 +1.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 51 mins SellBuy 75.94 +1.20 +1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins SellBuy 4.059 +0.092 +2.32%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.189 +0.033 +1.55%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.351 +0.043 +1.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 33 mins 71.37 +1.15 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.351 +0.043 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.55 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.68 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.40 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.46 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.03 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.99 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.38 +0.48 +0.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.79 +0.74 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.39 +0.74 +1.05%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.79 +0.74 +1.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.39 +0.74 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.39 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.04 +0.74 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.39 +0.74 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 +0.89 +1.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.93 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.34 +0.74 +1.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.29 +0.74 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.29 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.74 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 mins The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 18 hours Withdrawl of American troops from Iraq and its direct impact on crude oil supply
  • 2 days China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution

Breaking News:

U.S. And Russia Urge China And Europe To Get Involved In Nuclear Talks

Can G7 Countries Compete With China’s Belt And Road Initiative?

Can G7 Countries Compete With China’s Belt And Road Initiative?

The G7 has unveiled a…

Libya Looks To Boost Oil Production To 1.6 Million Bpd In 2022

Libya Looks To Boost Oil Production To 1.6 Million Bpd In 2022

Libya could boost its oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Lawsuit Threatens U.S. Lithium Mining Project

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 29, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Lawsuits are now threatening made-in-America lithium, the mineral that analysts believe is one of the key metals bound to enable the energy transition.

U.S. battery manufacturers and the U.S. Administration, past and present, want to reduce the influence of China in the global supply chain of critical energy minerals such as lithium. In light of this, several projects have been proposed on American soil.  

But environmentalists and Native Americans are suing to stop one of those projects, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.  

In January, in the last days of the Trump Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued the Record of Decision for the Thacker Pass lithium project, following the completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process. Thacker Pass is 100-percent owned by Lithium Nevada Corp., a U.S. corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.

Environmental groups filed in May for a preliminary injunction, asking the federal district court in Reno to prohibit the construction of the Thacker Pass lithium mine because of the fast-tracked approval of the project they say would endanger wildlife in the area.

Related: Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Rise In Power Demand Due To EVs

The four groups—Western Watersheds Project, Great Basin Resource Watch, Basin and Range Watch, and Wildlands Defense—further argued in May that "BLM failed in its duty to protect public resources by allowing a mine that will be a source of groundwater pollution for at least 300 years and not requiring long-term financial assurances."

On Wednesday, chief judge Miranda Du of the U.S. District Court for Nevada allowed Native American communities to join the lawsuit filed by the environmental groups. The tribes say that the lithium mining project would damage their sacred religious and historical grounds.  

Last week, the same judge denied the environmentalists' request for an injunction to stop preliminary mine work at the Thacker Pass lithium project.

"We are disappointed in the court's ruling allowing the company to dig up and remove cultural and historical artifacts, but mine construction is not slated to begin until next year and the court stated that it would rule on the merits of the case by then. Due to the various legal errors in the BLM's review and approval of the mine, we look forward to briefing on the merits of the case in the coming months," said Western Watersheds Project attorney Talasi Brooks.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies Starts Buybacks As Rallying Oil Price Boosts Earnings

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com